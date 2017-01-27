sprite-preloader
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 27

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		Bellway PLC
GB0000904986
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Norges Bank
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		N/A
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		26 January 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:27 January 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		Below 3%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
GB00009049863,707,2353,707,2353,680,5013,680,5012.9999 %
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights

N/A


N/A



N/A


N/A


N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/ANominalDelta
N/AN/A
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
3,680,5012.9999 %

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

N/A
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:Norges Bank
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		N/A

13. Additional information:
None
14. Contact name:Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
15. Contact telephone number:0191 217 0717

