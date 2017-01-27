Robit Oyj: ROBIT PLC NOMINATED TOMMI LEHTONEN AS A BUSINESS UNIT LEADER

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 27 JANUARY 2017 AT 2.05 P.M.

ROBIT PLC NOMINATED TOMMI LEHTONEN AS A BUSINESS UNIT LEADER

Tommi Lehtonen (b. 1970), M.Sc. (Eng.) has been appointed Robit Plc's new VP Down-the-Hole. Lehtonen will take over the duties at the end of April 2017. Lehtonen has made a long career by acting in several business and sales management positions in Metso both in Finland and abroad among others in USA and France.

Miettinen will be nominated also as a Member of Robit Plc's Global Management Team.

Robit is a growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in tunneling, geothermal heating and cooling, construction, and mining industries. The company's business is divided into Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services business units. Robit has 19 own offices and active sales networks in 115 countries and production in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA. The company is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more information, see www.robit.fi (http://www.robit.fi).

