

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $667 million, or $0.75 per share. This was higher than $665 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.72 billion. This was down from $3.90 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



