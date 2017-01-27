

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA adopted a positive opinion recommending XELJANZ (tofacitinib citrate) 5 mg twice daily (BID) for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis or RA.



The CHMP's opinion will now be sent to the European Commission (EC) for final decision. If approved, XELJANZ in combination with methotrexate (MTX) will be indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active RA in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs. XELJANZ can be given as monotherapy in case of intolerance to MTX or when treatment with MTX is inappropriate.



Tofacitinib is part of the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor class of medications. This will be a new class of medicines for the treatment of moderate to severe active RA in the EU.



