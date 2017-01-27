At the request of Aligera AB (publ), 559026-8024, Aligera AB (publ), B-shares will be traded on First North as from February 1, 2017.



The company's share capital consists of 12,000,000 shares of which 1,080,000 A-shares and 10,920,000 B-shares.



Short name: ALIRA B ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 10,920,000 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009470271 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 131855 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559026-8024 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name --------------- 7000 Utilities --------------- 7500 Utilities ---------------



