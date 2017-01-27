Worldwide Bio MEMS Market is Estimated to Surge at a CAGR of 20.9% by 2024; High Prevalence of Heart Diseases Gives Impetus to Cardio-MEMS| TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has observed the competitive landscape in theglobal bio-MEMS marketto be quite consolidated. The top five players held a whopping share of about 45% in the global market in 2015. Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson, Baxter International Inc., Medtronic, and Boston Scientific have been dominating the global market with their persistent efforts to develop innovative products and continuous research and development to enhance their existing product portfolio. These companies are also expected to strategize important mergers and acquisitions to win larger shares in the global market to remain dominant.

According to the research report, the global bio-MEMS market was valued at US$695.0 mn in 2015. However, between the forecast years of 2016 and 2024, the global market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 20.9% to reach a valuation of US$3.8 bn by the end of 2024.

Download PDF brochure for this Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15530

North America to Lead; Slated to Acquire 37.4% of Global Market by 2024

On the basis of application, the global bio-MEMS market is segmented into neural implants, ENT implants, bionics, cardio-MEMS, and others. The cardio-MEMS segment is segment is estimated to show significant growth in the coming years as it is slated to acquire a share of 25.8% by the end of 2024. The high prevalence of heart-related issues is expected to keep the demand for cardio-MEMS to be high in the coming years.

In terms of geography, the global bio-MEMS market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, North America is anticipated to lead the global market. This regional market is expected to garner a share of 37.4% by the end of 2024. The growing government grants to improve the healthcare infrastructure are considered to the key element to this growth.

Uptake of Microfluidics for Diagnostics Improves Adoption of Bio-MEMS

The global bio-MEMS market has been progressing against the backdrop of widening applications of tissue engineering in advanced surgical procedures. Bio-MEMS sensors, which include topical sensors are used to treat terminally ill patients. Collectively, these two factors are the key driving forces of the global bio-MEMS market. The uptake of microfluidics has also played a significant role directing the trajectory of the global market in a positive direction. Today, bio-MEMS are extensively being used for diagnostic purposes with the help of microfluidics. Furthermore, the market is also being driven by the advantage of bio-MEM such as quick detection of pathogens and bacteria. The high utility of bio-MEMS in the biomedical sector has proven to be essential and crucial to the growth of the global market, notes the lead author of this research report.

Browse Regional Press Release: http://www.europlat.org/global-bio-mems-market.htm

Complex Manufacturing Processes Threaten Progress

The complex process of manufacturing MEMS and their sophisticated fabrication techniques have been the precise restraints for the global bio-MEMS market. Excessive dependency on technologically-advanced medical infrastructure has made adoption of bio-MEMS relatively difficulty. Analysts predict that these factors could hamper the growth of the overall market in the near future. In addition, the market will also be restrained from attaining its utmost potential due to the expensive nature of the technology. Implementation of MEMS is exceptionally expensive and unaffordable to many. This is a key restraint in the global bio-MEMS market.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Bio-MEMS Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast2016 - 2024."

The market has been segmented as follows:

Global Bio-MEMS Market - By Type:

Gyroscopes

Accelerometers

Others

Global Bio-MEMS Market - By Application:

Neural Implants

Bionics

ENT Implants

Cardio-MEMS

Others

Global Bio-MEMS Market - By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Others

Europe

The UK

Germany

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

South America

Related Research Reports by TMR:

Bionics Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bionics-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bionics-market.html IoT Sensors Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/iot-sensors-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch