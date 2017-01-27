Solteq Plc - Managers' Transactions

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 27.1.2017 at2.00 pm
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hinno, Kai Eero
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Solteq Oyj
LEI: 743700HXWTM31ZHBXW13
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700HXWTM31ZHBXW13_20170127130038_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-01-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007991
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 0,82000 EUR
(2): Volume: 9400 Unit price: 1,48000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 1.44040 EUR
CONTACT:
Antti Kärkkäinen
CFO
Antti.karkkainen@solteq.com
+358 40 844 4393
Kirsi Jalasaho
VP - IR & Marketing
kirsi.jalasaho@solteq.com
+358 400 618 415
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com