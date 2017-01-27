Solteq Plc - Managers' Transactions

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 27.1.2017 at2.00 pm

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hinno, Kai Eero

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Solteq Oyj

LEI: 743700HXWTM31ZHBXW13

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700HXWTM31ZHBXW13_20170127130038_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2017-01-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007991

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 0,82000 EUR

(2): Volume: 9400 Unit price: 1,48000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 1.44040 EUR

CONTACT:

Antti Kärkkäinen

CFO

Antti.karkkainen@solteq.com

+358 40 844 4393



Kirsi Jalasaho

VP - IR & Marketing

kirsi.jalasaho@solteq.com

+358 400 618 415



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com