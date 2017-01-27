sprite-preloader
Freitag, 27.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,661 Euro		+0,058
+3,62 %
WKN: 928282 ISIN: FI0009007991 Ticker-Symbol: B3M 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLTEQ OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
27.01.2017 | 13:32
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Solteq Plc - Managers' Transactions

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 27.1.2017 at2.00 pm

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hinno, Kai Eero

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Solteq Oyj

LEI: 743700HXWTM31ZHBXW13

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700HXWTM31ZHBXW13_20170127130038_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2017-01-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007991

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 0,82000 EUR

(2): Volume: 9400 Unit price: 1,48000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 1.44040 EUR

CONTACT:

Antti Kärkkäinen
CFO
Antti.karkkainen@solteq.com
+358 40 844 4393

Kirsi Jalasaho
VP - IR & Marketing
kirsi.jalasaho@solteq.com
+358 400 618 415

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com


© 2017 PR Newswire