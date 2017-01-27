The Chilean government has published the guidelines of the new electricity tender, which will auction 1,620 GWh annually in the daylight block.

Throughout the 2017/01 Supply Tender, which covers the needs of the regulated customers, 4,200 gigawatts per year are to be auctioned altogether, according to the definitive guidelines published on Thursday. The winning projects would be obliged to supply the electricity for 20 years, with the start dates scheduled for 1 January 2023.

The tender consists of two large sections, one that includes 3,540 GWh per year in hourly blocks, and another that includes 660 GWh per year in quarterly or annual blocks. The ...

