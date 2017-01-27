Mandalay Resources Corporation: Mandalay Resources Provides 2016 End-of-Year Exploration Updates for Its Costerfield, Bjorkdal, and Cerro Bayo Mines and Its Challacollo Project

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX:MND) is pleased to provide exploration updates for the second half of 2016 at all four of its properties: the three producing properties, Björkdal (Sweden), Costerfield (Australia) and Cerro Bayo (Chile); and the Challacollo (Chile) development project.

Dr. Mark Sander, President and CEO of Mandalay, commented, "In the second half of 2016, exploration yielded generally favourable results. Our drilling generated significant new drill intersections that are expected to support short-term and eventual long-term Mineral Resource and Reserve additions for the Company as a whole. At Björkdal, we obtained excellent results, suggesting we are well on the way for another significant Mineral Resource and Reserve expansion in late 2017, following the 200,000 ounce gold Reserve increase announced on December 15, 2016. At Costerfield, we generated encouraging results, with infill drilling results suggesting possible mine life extensions. At Cerro Bayo, while new drilling from the shore of Laguna Verde has infilled mineralization on Branca vein to support addition to reserves, new development data along Delia SE suggests a pending reduction in minable reserves along the vein at the coming Mineral Resource and Reserve update scheduled for later in the first quarter of 2017. As well, target testing of our highest priority surface targets failed to generate positive results. Lastly, at Challacollo, we received our permit for exploring for an alternate source of water. This is a breakthrough in our development of the property."

Dr. Sander continued, "At Björkdal, assays obtained too late to be included in the recently announced reserve addition of over 200,000 ounces of gold (see Mandalay December 15, 2016 press release) suggest we will achieve another significant reserve addition at the next update in late 2017. In the underground mine, we have completed infill and extension drilling of existing Inferred Mineral Resources in the Lake Zone, Central Zone, and Main Zone. For the open pit mine, we have completed infilling previously Inferred Mineral Resources in the Björkdal East Pit and in the new Nylunds Pit. As well, we have completed infilling shallow mineralization at Rönnberget, approximately 4 kilometres east-southeast of the Björkdal Pit, which we also expect to convert to open pit reserves. With our wider step-out drilling at Björkdal, we have demonstrated that well-mineralized gold-quartz veins continue several hundred metres to the north of the defined reserves in the Lake Zone in long holes drilled from underground. As well, both shallow and deep gold intercepts in the Storheden area northeast of the open pit suggests that more drilling in this area could define additional resources in future years."

Dr. Sander continued, "At Costerfield, we continued infill and extensional drilling in and around the Cuffley and Brunswick lodes. The impact of these results will be contained in the Mineral Resources and Reserves update to be released later in the first quarter of 2017. As well, new high-grade intercepts were generated on the Cuffley Deeps West lode, the Central East and Central Main lodes below the King Cobra fault, and on the M-lode, all of which encourage more drilling in 2017."

Dr. Sander continued, "At Cerro Bayo, detailed development sampling refined our understanding of gold and silver distribution in the Delia SE vein. Whereas the limits of ore grades at shallow development levels of the vein approximated the drilling-based block model, the deepest three levels have exposed more internal waste in the mineralized shoot than was previously thought. This finding is being investigated as part of the updated Mineral Resources and Reserves estimate for year-end 2016, expected to be released later in the first quarter of 2017. We have been successful at infill drilling on that part of the Branca vein reachable from collars on the shore of Laguna Verde. We expect conversion of Branca mineralization to Mineral Reserves in the coming update to offset part of the anticipated reduction in Delia SE. Meanwhile, initial testing of our highest priority vein targets elsewhere in the district failed to generate significant results.

Dr. Sander concluded, "At Challacollo we received permission for water exploration in January, 2017, a major milestone in the development of the project. During late 2016, drill testing of several large geophysical anomalies intersected widely distributed, disseminated pyrite, which naturally gives rise to the anomalies but is unrelated to silver-gold mineralization. However, hand trenching and sampling along the Lolon vein has revealed several hundred metres of previously undocumented strike length that contains high silver grades at the surface. As well, reinterpretation of our previous drill results has identified high-grade splays along Lolon. Both these targets represent opportunities to expand the resource when we next have drill rigs on-site to infill the current Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 6 million ounces of silver."

Björkdal Exploration

We have now received the mining license to extend our mining concession to include Lake Zone and the eastern extension of Central Zone, allowing us to begin development and stoping there to improve near-term operational results.

Drilling, Sampling and Assaying

During the period from July 1, 2016, to December 31, 2016, 151 exploration drill holes totaling 24,518 metres ("m") were completed at Björkdal. This total includes 32 surface core holes for 5,178 m, 44 underground core holes for 10,170 m and 75 RC holes for 9,170 m (Table 1). All drill-hole collars were surveyed and downhole surveys were completed in order to record hole azimuth and plunge variations.

All surface and underground exploration drilling was conducted by third party contractors, with both core (WL66--50 millimetre ("mm") diameter and (HQ--63.5 mm diameter)) as well as Reverse Circulation ("RC" -- 5 1/2 inch diameter) methods.

Core and RC samples were logged by Mandalay geologists on-site. Assays of Björkdal samples were completed at CRS Minlab Oy (CRS) in Kempele, Finland and at ALS in Piteå, Sweden. Whole core samples (WL66-size) were sent directly to the independent laboratories for sample preparation and assaying, while HQ diameter core was half-sawn off-site at the laboratories before sample preparation. Assaying was conducted utilizing the PAL1000 (CRS) and LeachWELL (ALS) cyanide leaching processes. A rigorous QA/QC program included the use of standard reference samples, blanks, duplicates, repeats, and internal laboratory quality assurance procedures. More details on the drilling, logging, sampling, and assaying procedures are contained in the Technical Report "Mandalay Resources Corporation Technical Report on the Björkdal Gold Mine, Sweden" filed March 31, 2015.

Björkdal assay results reported in this press release are those that were obtained after the cutoff dates (August 31, 2016, for underground drilling and September 30, 2016, for open pit drilling) for inclusion in the updated Björkdal resource and reserve estimations recently published by Mandalay Resources (see Mandalay December 15, 2016 press release). Therefore, they indicate potential to expand resources and reserves beyond those recently announced.

Significant Exploration Results (Tables 1 through 6; Figures 1 through 7)

Underground Drilling Results

Underground diamond drilling at Björkdal generated many new, well-mineralized intercepts in both already known and newly discovered gold ("Au")-bearing quartz veins. Most underground drilling at Björkdal over the past six months was focused on infilling previously reported intercepts from initial extensional drilling and extending known mineralized veins immediately adjacent to currently mined areas (Table 2; Figures 1 and 2). Particular areas of focus for these drilling programs were the eastern extensions of the Main and Central Zones and the northern margin of the Lake Zone.

Drilling results from the Main and Central Zones indicate strong mineralization continues eastward of the current limits of underground development for at least 100-200 m and that the mineralization remains open in that direction (Figure 2).

Drilling results from the Lake Zone, intended to infill previously Inferred Mineral Resource, succeeded in generating closely spaced mineralized intercepts the Company expects to support an upgrade to the Indicated Resource category at the next Mineral Reserve update (Figure 2).

Two holes, each approximately 600 m in length were drilled northwards from the current northern extremity of the underground workings. They intersected many new gold-bearing quartz veins up to 500 m north of previously known limits of the Björkdal deposit (Table 3; Figures 1 and 3).

Open Pit Drilling Results

Near-mine surface drilling during the period focused on infilling and extending shallow gold resources adjacent to the Björkdal East Pit as well as in and around the newly defined Nylunds Mineral Reserve (see Mandalay December 15, 2016 press release) extending approximately 750 m southeast of the current pit limits (Table 4; Figures 1 and 4). The Nylunds deposit remains open to the east, southeast and to depth.

Rönnberget drilling results

The Rönnberget deposit lies 4 km east-southeast of the current Björkdal open pit (Figure 1). The deposit was originally discovered by drilling in the late 1990's. The purpose of the 2016 drill program was to infill and extend the limited historic drilling. Drilling results (Table 5 and Figure 5) show that elevated gold mineralization is stratabound, hosted within albite- and actinolite- altered intermediate volcaniclastic sedimentary rocks and tuffs). This is a distinctly different setting than at Björkdal and Nylunds, where mineralization occurs in sheeted, steeply-dipping quartz-gold veins. As well, the average grade of the intercepts at Rönnberget is much higher than in Björkdal and Nylunds. The mineralized zone at Rönnberget is sub-parallel to regional bedding and dips approximately 25° towards the northeast. The deposit remains open along strike, and down-dip, and based on the drilling results reported here, the Company is applying for a mining concession.

Storheden drilling results

The Storheden area is located between 500 m and 700 m to the east of the existing Björkdal mining area (Figures 1 and 6). The area contains shallow mineralization in the Storheden deposit, defined by historic drilling and hosted in a series of north-east dipping quartz veins. During 2016, three diamond drill holes were drilled to confirm the presence of both the shallow Storheden gold-bearing veins and the hypothesized deeper strike extensions of the Björkdal sheeted vein system. Both targets were successfully intersected in their predicted locations; several significant gold-bearing veins were discovered in each of these drill holes. Two assayed intervals in hole ME6-029 assayed 2.23 m true width at 9.84 g/t Au (containing an interval of 0.24 m true-width, assaying 77.7 g/t Au), and 0.19 m true width at 91.1 g/t Au (Table 6). Both of these high-grade intervals are interpreted to represent the depth and eastward extension of the Björkdal veins in the current underground mine, as do the lower grade intervals obtained in hole MU6-030. Evidently, the Björkdal veins extend at least 300-400 m further east than previously demonstrated. Shallow, elevated gold intercepts obtained from MU6-028 confirm previous reports of potential surface minable mineralization based on historic drilling.

Morbacken drilling results

The Morbacken area lies approximately 1.8 km east of the current Björkdal open pit mine and approximately one km from the eastern known limits of the Nylunds deposit (Figures 1 and 7). Nine diamond drill holes were drilled in this area during late 2016 using HQ sized drilling equipment; assays on only two of these holes were returned before December 31 and are included in this report (Table 7 and Figure 7). While detailed understanding of the geological setting of this prospect is not yet in-hand, preliminary investigations suggest that significant gold assay intervals are encountered within strongly albite-actinolite-epidote-altered horizons of a volcanogenic succession similar to that at the Rönnberget prospect. At Morbacken, elevated gold concentrations are commonly accompanied by elevated copper concentrations contained within the minerals bornite and chalcopyrite.

Costerfield Exploration

Drilling, Sampling, and Assaying

During the second half of 2016, Mandalay drilled 17,147 m of diamond core at its Costerfield gold gold-antimony ("Sb") mine in eighty-nine holes (including wedges) drilled on Sub King Cobra, Cuffley Deeps, Cuffley South/M Lode and Brunswick lodes (Table 8 and Figure 8). In addition, the Company completed 2367.5 m of on-vein operating development and associated sampling of N Lode and Cuffley Lode.

Drill core was logged and sampled by Costerfield geologists, who also mapped and sampled the development advances. All samples were sent to Onsite Laboratory in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia for sample preparation and assay. Site geological and metallurgical personnel have implemented a QA/QC process that includes the regular submission of standard reference materials and blanks with drill and face samples submitted for assay. Standard reference materials have been certified by Geostats Pty Ltd. (see March 30, 2016, Technical Report entitled "Costerfield Operation, Victoria, Australia NI 43-101 Report", available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), which contains a complete description of drilling, sampling, and assaying procedures.)

Exploration Results (Tables 9 through 12 and Figures 8 through 13)

Brunswick Lode

Drilling was completed in order to extend and convert the existing Inferred Resource along Brunswick Lode to an Indicated Resource. Significant assays containing greater than 10.0 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") over a minimum 1.8 m true mining width were obtained in seven holes (Table 9). Continuity of mineralization has been demonstrated down to the Penguin fault (Figure 9); conversion of Inferred to Indicated Resource above this fault is expected with the Resource and Reserve update to be completed and announced later in the first quarter of 2017. Furthermore, high-grade mineralization has been demonstrated to continue at least 50 m further down to the Kiwi fault and below. Further infill and extensional drilling is planned to extend the Mineral Resource downward to these levels.

Cuffley Deeps and Cuffley Deeps West

Infill drill holes in the Cuffley Deeps Lode and extending to the Cuffley Deeps West Lode generated four intercepts greater than 10 g/t AuEq over at least the minimum 1.8 m true mining width (Table 10; Figures 10 and 11). Mandalay expects to convert part of Cuffley Deeps to Indicated Resource at the coming Resource update and is encouraged by the emerging set of intercepts on Cuffley Deeps West.

Sub King Cobra

The Central Zone was found to be the most continuous of the mineralized vein sets in the Sub King Cobra domain. Drilling in the second half of 2016 targeted this Central Zone with the intent of increasing confidence in the continuity of grade and in developing the structural model. New drill intercepts suggest mineralization to extend over approximately 300 metres of strike length (Table 11).

The Central Zone is situated on the eastern limb of an anticlinal structure, and consists of four discreet mineralized veins over a 70-metre wide zone (Figure 12). The westernmost of these sub-vertical veins is referred to as the 'Central Main' which, based on results to date contains higher grades.

M Lode

A stibnite-gold vein in between Cuffley and N Lode called 'M Lode' was intercepted in three holes. M Lode is subparallel to the two major Cuffley and N Lode ore bodies (Table 12 and Figure 13).

Cerro Bayo Exploration

Drilling, Sampling and Assaying

A total of 18,685 m of NX and HQ diamond drill core were produced from 52 holes in the Cerro Bayo district during the second half of the year, with three holes in progress at year's end. Infill drilling has continued in and around the Laguna Verde area, with target testing drilling in Laguna Verde, the Brillantes sector and the Cerro Bayo sector (Figure 14).

All drill holes were directionally surveyed by standard techniques with a downhole instrument. Drill core was logged and sampled by staff geologists and all core samples (including blanks, standards and duplicates) were submitted to the on-site assay laboratory of Compañia Minera Cerro Bayo. The Cerro Bayo assay laboratory was audited in 2011 by SGS Lakefield Research Ltd., and routinely sends check samples to the ALS laboratory (ISO 9001:2008 and ISO/IEC 176025:2005 certified) in La Serena, Chile, following QA/QC practices established by Mandalay Resources. Please see the Company's previously filed document, "Technical report on the Cerro Bayo project, Region XI (Aysen) Chile", filed on SEDAR March 30, 2016, for a full description of the drilling, logging, assaying and estimation processes, including data verification procedures.

Exploration Results (Tables 13 through 16 and Figures 14 through 23)

Sector Laguna Verde

Delia SE, Coyita SE and Branca veins



During the second half of 2016, fifteen infill holes were completed on the Branca vein and one hole was in progress at year end. Most of these holes also intercepted the Coyita vein, as it was necessary to drill through the latter fissure in order to reach the Branca system (Figure 16). Assays of the Branca intercepts are shown in Table 14 and Figure 17; they define a mineralized shoot approximately 300 m long by 100 m high, with a gentle plunge towards the southeast. New Coyita intercepts obtained in the Branca drilling campaign are presented in Table 15 and Figure 18.

Delia SE vein

During the second half of 2016, nine holes were completed on the Delia SE vein for infill and ore control coverage (Table 16, Figure 19 and 20). Four of these holes contained high gold and silver assays where they intersected the vein, two did not intersect the vein, and three contained only low grades. Figure 20 also displays the results of development samples taken at successively deeper levels in the vein. These show increasing amounts of internal waste in the vein with increasing depth, a factor which is expected to result in a negative impact on Delia SE Mineral Reserves at the coming update.

Laguna Verde Norte

Follow-up drilling in the Laguna Norte area on the northeast corner of the lake (Figures 15 and 21) failed to substantiate the presence of well-mineralized veins suggested by a previous round of drilling.

Sector Brillantes

In the second half of the year twelve drill holes were completed in the Brillantes sector, with one drill hole in progress at year's end (Figure 22). Robust fissure systems up to a few kilometres long and a few metres wide crop out in this zone. No significant gold or silver assays were obtained in the drill holes.

Cerro Bayo Sector

In the Cerro Bayo sector, the Nina vein was the only target tested during the second half of 2016. The Nina vein is located 600 metres west of the Marcela system and was probed with two drill holes during August and September (Figure 23). No significant gold or silver assays were obtained.

Challacollo Exploration

Permission was received in January 2017 to drill prospective water holes on two high-potential concessions at the bottom of the groundwater basin approximately 30 kilometres to the southwest of Challacollo (Figure 25). If this drilling is successful in encountering sufficient water, an application will be lodged for transferring the catchment point of our existing water rights to this new source.

Drilling, Sampling and Assaying

In 2016, Mandalay drilled approximately 3,535 m of HQ core at Challacollo in thirteen drill holes (see Figures 24, 25, 26 and Table 17). These holes were designed to test geophysical ("self-potential") anomalies detected and reported earlier in 2016, the deep extension of the main Lolon fissure, and several new targets on the Lolon and other veins generated by ongoing detailed mapping, trenching and surface sampling.

All drill holes were surveyed by standard techniques with downhole instruments and logged by Mandalay geologists. Sample preparation was undertaken by ALS at their facilities in Antofagasta, with analysis performed by ALS labs in Lima, Peru. This analytic program was performed with industry-standard QA/QC protocols including checks, blanks, and duplicate samples.

Exploration Results (Table 17 and Figures 24 through 29)

No significant grade intercepts were obtained in holes testing prominent self-potential anomalies under cover north or south of the outcrops in the Challacollo range. Sources of the anomalies proved to be pyritic black shales in DCN-01 at the north end of the range and pyritic rhyolites with minor base metal veinlets in DCS-04 and DCS-05 south of the range (Figure 26).

Drill holes DPA 1,2,3, and 4 demonstrated that The Palermo Norte vein is a robust structure with continuity at depth and strongly mineralized with lead and zinc (Figures 26 and 27; Table 17). Silver and gold values in the drill holes, however, failed to reach the high levels seen in several surface trenches (Figure 27).

The deep intercept over 100 m below the deepest high-grade intercept in a previous metallurgical hole on the main Lolon central vein (DCH-40 in Figure 26 and Table 17) demonstrated a robust vein structure 2.3 m in true width but with low gold and silver values. Test holes on the Lolon Norte, Gladys IV, and Lolon Sur / San Francisco veins also returned disappointing assay results, and/or mediocre vein widths at depth (Figure 26 and Table 17).

Additional detailed mapping and trenching to reveal vein subcrops beneath the colluvium indicates that the Palermo Norte vein extends a few hundred metres further north than previously mapped. In the northern area, the vein is hosted by calcareous marine sedimentary rocks and is associated with a solution-collapse breccia zone that extends a few hundred metres away from the vein to the west. This breccia zone is parallel to bedding, strongly silicified, and ranges up to 2.5 m thick. It is erratically mineralized with galena and copper oxides; surface samples assay up to 50 ppm silver. This feature is currently being evaluated as a possible setting for manto-style replacement sulfide mineralization that could be associated with the Palermo Norte vein system (Figure 28).

New vein splays recognized through structural reinterpretation on the main Lolon vein and drilling gaps on the Lolon Sur extension suggest that additional silver-gold resources could possibly be defined by additional drilling in some areas adjacent to the presently delineated grade blocks. These possibilities include small, high-grade splay veins in the western wall of Lolon Central; mineralized zones lying in gaps of drilling coverage due to poor vein correlation along Lolon Sur and/or along a new vein in the south area, detected beneath colluvium east of the Lolon trend (Figure 29).

Tables to Accompany Press Release

Table 1: Björkdal exploration drilling summary for the second half of 2016

Category Metres Number

of Holes Drilling Area Metres Number

of Holes Resource Infill 8,006 68 Underground Lake Zone 1,799 13 Target Extension 12,042 68 Underground Main and Central Zone 6,981 28 New Target Test 4,470 15 Underground Lake Zone North 1,390 3 24,518 151 Nylunds (RC) 4,109 35 Open Pit (RC) 5,061 40 Rönnberget 2,098 20 Storheden 2,153 3 Morbacken 928 9 24,518 151

Table 2: Significant new infill and extensional intercepts in Main, Central, and Lake Zones.

Hole ID Hole

Completion Date Total

Hole

Depth

(m) Intercept

Easting

(Mine Grid) Intercept

Northing

(Mine Grid) Intercept

Elevation

(Mine Grid) Drilled

Width

(m) Intercept

Angle (°) True

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) MU6-032 17/06/2016 182.79 1292.009 1705.25 -446.188 5.25 51 4.04 4.45 MU6-032 1291.14 1717.123 -452.917 9.4 N/A - 1.07 MU6-035 10/08/2016 131.5 1248.709 1681.543 -416.678 2.5 55 2.01 4.18 MU6-035 1245.856 1712.651 -423.729 0.55 58 0.43 27.20 MU6-036 30/07/2016 170.6 1244.92 1670.329 -442.76 1.85 44 1.24 4.48 MU6-036 1239.779 1711.004 -470.181 0.9 45 0.59 18.10 MU6-037 7/08/2016 145.85 1250.77 1626.65 -407.806 1 N/A - 3.98 MU6-037 1237.453 1699.038 -436.226 1 32 0.47 64.90 MU6-038 14/07/2016 125 1252.875 1613.614 -400.893 4.1 59 3.48 2.31 MU6-038 1238.491 1676.307 -409.861 4.5 50 3.41 2.78 MU6-040 18/07/2016 305.5 1969.717 1101.987 -347.489 2.2 21 0.73 31.60 MU6-040 2016.049 1090.313 -382.1 3.5 45 2.43 9.75 MU6-040 2049.497 1081.01 -406.958 0.9 46 0.6 6.73 MU6-040 2113.811 1061.775 -454.133 1.6 33 0.82 6.32 MU6-043 24/07/2016 146.38 1211.241 1696.457 -430.548 0.2 N/A - 73.70 MU6-043 1195.262 1730.474 -441.866 0.7 62 0.59 5.09 MU6-044 26/08/2016 122.32 1208.196 1676.339 -406.895 1.05 66 0.93 5.15 MU6-045 15/08/2016 176.65 1211.125 1626.777 -413.112 0.3 62 0.24 39.20 MU6-045 1205.835 1645.707 -427.014 9.15 39 5.71 10.48 MU6-045 1191.86 1700.318 -467.191 0.3 44 0.16 17.60 MU6-045 1188.926 1712.672 -476.34 1.5 39 0.89 3.20 MU6-046 19/08/2016 119.5 1199.418 1661.971 -408.105 0.25 N/A - 19.85 MU6-046 1194.953 1676.092 -409.185 0.45 65 0.38 171.00 MU6-049 30/08/2016 179.46 1256.5 1634.084 -417.89 1.1 N/A - 7.36 MU6-049 1256.793 1674.141 -447.896 1 49 0.71 13.70 MU6-049 1257.658 1716.658 -479.778 3.9 44 2.66 6.73 MU6-049 1258.702 1750.069 -504.957 0.3 N/A - 11.90 MU6-050 7/08/2016 308.65 1963.131 1042.914 -339.4 0.4 59 0.31 13.60 MU6-050 1988.025 1021.459 -352.89 0.45 67 0.39 10.80 MU6-050 2015.997 996.53 -368.394 1.15 21 0.35 21.46 MU6-050 2025.753 987.616 -373.792 3.2 52 2.48 2.94 MU6-050 2037.018 977.232 -379.985 1.35 29 0.60 6.41 MU6-051 27/07/2016 284.16 1935.983 1065.865 -325.969 0.55 N/A - 12.20 MU6-051 1944.811 1061.688 -333.112 0.45 52 0.32 11.90 MU6-051 1958.315 1055.149 -344.105 0.25 67 0.21 24.10 MU6-051 1996.436 1035.941 -375.433 4.05 59 3.44 32.13 MU6-051 2046.87 1009.234 -417.63 0.8 67 0.71 4.44 MU6-052 20/08/2016 280.65 1895.402 1188.348 -355.259 0.3 N/A - 27.90 MU6-052 1992.057 1103.501 -403.698 1.4 65 1.24 27.69 MU6-052 2023.235 1074.152 -420.37 8.3 77 8.07 9.91 MU6-053 27/08/2016 249.2 2085.841 947.86 -355.044 0.7 46 0.46 11.90 MU6-053 2106.891 1054.596 -421.428 5.4 41 3.49 30.47 MU6-054 2/09/2016 141.1 2090.181 1030.514 -395.665 8.85 64 7.93 13.89 MU6-055 10/09/2016 240.28 2081.124 989.042 -375.19 0.4 N/A - 6.75 MU6-055 2080.783 1002.472 -382.192 1.3 51 0.97 5.16 MU6-055 2080.023 1092.234 -428.414 3.95 58 3.32 1.97 MU6-055 2080.156 1114.436 -439.179 14.2 68 13.14 2.19 MU6-055 2080.562 1142.169 -452.57 0.6 52 0.43 17.60 MU6-057 13/09/2016 239.97 1908.699 1137.512 -346.313 1.8 45 1.23 2.89 MU6-057 1907.428 1150.959 -354.268 0.95 75 0.9 6.76 MU6-057 1905.114 1175.688 -368.748 1.25 58 1.03 4.96 MU6-058 22/09/2016 296.47 1908.038 1222.968 -443.812 3.55 29 1.67 1.75 MU6-058 1908.016 1260.578 -480.692 0.5 28 0.18 15.90 MU6-059 30/09/2016 269.86 1914.98 1145.42 -356.884 13.65 44 9.44 13.37 MU6-060 13/10/2016 359.2 1785.034 1365.303 -393.462 3.25 29 1.52 3.87 MU6-060 1818.865 1352.092 -401.736 6.95 45 4.87 1.81 MU6-060 1920.619 1311.122 -426.934 0.55 75 0.51 10.35 MU6-060 1979.407 1287.046 -441.04 0.7 82 0.68 24.90 MU6-061 24/10/2016 369.97 1745.97 1381.478 -385.351 0.4 46 0.24 36.80 MU6-061 1798.592 1365.402 -403.293 0.55 33 0.25 26.20 MU6-061 2038.35 1276.397 -485.245 2 N/A - 4.69 MU6-063 5/11/2016 368.85 1780.922 1459.615 -426.687 2.85 32 1.46 2.24 MU6-064 2/12/2016 371.3 1740.222 1319.208 -374.816 0.4 23 0.10 38.50 MU6-064 1747.717 1337.539 -385.807 0.3 69 0.26 35.90 MU6-064 1779.785 1413.416 -430.877 0.4 53 0.28 12.40 MU6-069 29/11/2016 311.8 1713.671 1381.059 -382.41 2 82 1.97 1.95 MU6-069 1715.366 1423.847 -399.886 0.6 44 0.37 7.60 MU6-069 1716.077 1441.794 -407.217 1.3 31 0.62 4.93 MU6-069 1716.933 1463.42 -416.049 1.05 67 0.94 9.75

Note-Raw, undiluted assay intervals are reported that occur within diluted intervals that contain greater than 0.9 g/t over a minimum mining width of 3 m.

Table 3: Significant new target-test intercepts in Lake Zone North.

Hole ID Hole

Completion Date Total

Hole

Depth

(m) Intercept

Easting

(Mine Grid) Intercept

Northing

(Mine Grid) Intercept

Elevation

(Mine Grid) Drilled

Width

(m) Intercept

Angle (°) True

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) MU6-020E 3/10/2016 634.3 1029.016 1732.355 -487.871 0.35 56 0.25 0.89 MU6-020E 1028.119 1739.551 -492.061 0.7 19 0.17 1.04 MU6-020E 1027.707 1742.921 -494.03 0.25 60 0.18 1.08 MU6-020E 1026.649 1751.751 -499.177 0.3 86 0.29 0.62 MU6-020E 1026.054 1756.804 -502.115 0.25 76 0.23 1.97 MU6-020E 1025.659 1760.157 -504.066 0.35 65 0.29 1.09 MU6-020E 1024.641 1768.799 -509.095 0.25 80 0.24 0.79 MU6-020E 1011.921 1916.084 -592.213 1.1 N/A - 0.59 MU6-020E 1008.611 2030.361 -652.473 1 N/A - 0.52 MU6-020E 1008.615 2033.024 -653.854 0.4 58 0.31 1.65 MU6-020E 1008.644 2038.638 -656.767 0.55 54 0.41 0.53 MU6-037E 27/10/2016 572 1227.083 1757.963 -458.879 0.25 32 0.08 5.72 MU6-037E 1225.445 1767.784 -462.588 0.3 35 0.12 1.06 MU6-037E 1223.78 1778.084 -466.448 0.25 40 0.11 8.49 MU6-037E 1223.418 1780.378 -467.304 1 54 0.77 24.73 MU6-037E 1223.109 1782.348 -468.038 0.25 40 0.11 0.53 MU6-037E 1222.262 1787.868 -470.091 0.25 54 0.16 0.74 MU6-037E 1220.425 1800.679 -474.807 0.3 41 0.15 3.77 MU6-037E 1220.34 1801.308 -475.037 0.25 64 0.20 21.20 MU6-037E 1220.082 1803.22 -475.732 0.25 46 0.14 2.35 MU6-037E 1219.152 1810.195 -478.254 0.3 34 0.12 1.72 MU6-037E 1219.054 1810.941 -478.523 0.8 32 0.37 4.88 MU6-037E 1218.575 1814.606 -479.845 0.35 42 0.19 3.58 MU6-037E 1218.144 1817.922 -481.036 0.65 36 0.33 1.60 MU6-037E 1217.045 1826.496 -484.113 0.3 49 0.18 0.66 MU6-037E 1215.66 1837.63 -488.079 0.4 37 0.19 5.03 MU6-037E 1214.743 1845.334 -490.808 0.25 43 0.12 6.89 MU6-037E 1214.314 1849.06 -492.126 0.3 38 0.13 1.76 MU6-037E 1213.639 1855.085 -494.254 0.35 37 0.16 0.97 MU6-037E 1209.83 1894.856 -508.142 0.45 67 0.39 2.35 MU6-037E 1203.947 1994.421 -540.417 0.25 68 0.21 1.39 MU6-037E 1203.71 2002.479 -542.866 0.4 49 0.26 4.40 MU6-037E 1203.307 2019.369 -547.974 0.3 58 0.22 1.35 MU6-037E 1202.984 2044.316 -555.289 0.3 65 0.25 4.37 MU6-037E 1203.751 2125.957 -578.185 0.7 58 0.56 0.88 MU6-037E 1204.284 2138.744 -581.613 0.8 57 0.64 6.67 MU6-037E 1204.349 2140.095 -581.973 0.3 65 0.25 33.3 MU6-037E 1204.464 2142.437 -582.595 0.25 65 0.20 11.4

Note-All raw, undiluted assays over 0.50 g/t Au are reported in these holes.

Table 4: Significant new RC drilling intercepts from the Björkdal East Pit and the Nylunds deposit.

Hole ID Hole

Completion

Date Hole

Depth

(m) Intercept

Easting

(Mine Grid) Intercept

Northing

(Mine Grid) Intercept

Elevation

(Mine Grid) Drilled

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) MR6-004 29/10/2016 173 141.777 2480.464 -174.048 2 1.50 MR6-004 155.659 2483.063 -196.47 1 1.56 MR6-005B 27/10/2016 174 191.274 2436.583 -99.832 1 2.09 MR6-005B 188.653 2438.099 -103.811 1 0.91 MR6-005B 121.156 2480.428 -221.867 6 2.17 MR6-007 25/10/2016 174 155.757 2311.353 -149.186 1 2.65 MR6-007 151.754 2313.799 -153.685 2 3.48 MR6-011 11/10/2016 144 148.995 2208.646 -163.066 1 1.58 MR6-012 7/10/2016 102 31.866 2264.571 -113.3 1 1.15 MR6-013 11/10/2016 162 36.177 2338.429 -137.228 1 0.72 MR6-013 48.918 2336.751 -149.107 2 0.83 MR6-013 99.831 2329.942 -195.175 2 0.59 MR6-016 16/11/2016 138 -70.26 2394.869 -126.044 3 1.21 MR6-016 -74.448 2397.343 -131.078 1 1.14 MR6-016 -79.2 2400.138 -136.875 1 0.88 MR6-016 -114.972 2420.882 -183.059 1 0.95 MR6-019 23/11/2016 180 -96.414 2504.308 -130.317 1 0.72 MR6-019 -114.878 2512.427 -149.009 2 0.85 MR6-019 -147.761 2526.719 -180.161 1 0.82 MR6-019 -165.395 2534.436 -196.112 1 4.29 MR6-023 24/10/2016 150 56.597 2631.464 -109.513 2 6.28 MR6-024 15/10/2016 72 -233.025 2719.158 -90.559 1 2.28 MR6-027 19/10/2016 180 -183.147 2634.352 -105.623 2 0.41 MR6-027 -180.813 2632.754 -109.123 3 4.17 MR6-027 -140.368 2605.764 -169.471 2 0.54 MR6-027 -137.477 2603.854 -173.743 3 0.50 MR6-031 23/10/2016 168 -99.878 2728.166 -116.794 1 1.55 MR6-057 13/09/2016 174 486.101 1751.619 -90.991 1 1.00 MR6-057 481.156 1750.219 -95.743 1 11.30 MR6-057 476.54 1749.065 -100.172 4 27.00 MR6-057 471.558 1747.944 -104.959 2 2.87 MR6-058 15/09/2016 180 469.329 1793.949 -115.661 1 0.73 MR6-059 17/09/2016 180 485.736 1787.463 -102.273 3 0.91 MR6-059 490.358 1782.153 -109.375 1 2.61 MR6-059 550.648 1718.083 -198.136 1 0.73 MR6-059 552.317 1716.254 -200.609 2 0.87 MR6-060 20/09/2016 180 480.898 1807.931 -110.637 1 1.16 MR6-060 517.153 1788.616 -157.713 2 6.31 MR6-063 28/09/2016 174 411.786 1871.237 -111.414 3 2.72 MR6-064 30/09/2016 168 414.388 1906.895 -97.841 1 1.14 MR6-064 441.273 1870.934 -142 1 1.03 MR6-065 3/10/2016 168 390.935 1922.651 -96.549 2 1.10 MR6-066 5/10/2016 63 342.894 1943.858 -97.213 2 0.72 MR6-066 347.842 1938.626 -104.854 1 12.70 MR6-066 352.083 1934.141 -111.404 1 2.84 MR6-066 354.91 1931.152 -115.771 1 1.44 MR6-066B 5/12/2016 150 400.417 1881.486 -145.61 1 2.90 MR6-067 7/12/2016 168 298.228 1924.581 -129.403 3 1.51 MR6-072 162 273.12 2285.791 -147.353 1 0.86 MR6-072 301.821 2253.283 -186.61 2 0.68 MR6-074 126 284.277 2345.08 -107.918 1 2.30 MR6-075 1/12/2016 186 323.089 2271.373 -122.406 1 4.37 MR6-075 322.687 2287.302 -138.993 1 3.25 MR6-075 321.227 2312.255 -165.587 2 1.47 MR6-076 28/11/2016 186 257.779 2330.052 -194.482 1 1.97 MR6-079 4/12/2016 186 214.751 2250.272 -165.503 1 13.60 MR6-079 160.825 2275.643 -215.044 2 2.95

Note-Reported in this table are all raw, undiluted assay values that are contained in interval bearing at least 0.35 g/t gold over a diluted minimum mining width of 2 m.

Table 5: Significant new infill and extensional core-drilling intercepts from the Rönnberget area. Historic drilling not shown.

Hole ID Hole

Completion

Date Total

Hole

Depth

(m) Intercept

Easting

(SweRef99) Intercept

Northing

(SweRef99) Intercept

Elevation

(SweRef99) Drilled

Width

(m) Intercept

Angle (°) True

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) ME6-006 16/07/2016 100.4 769284.712 7211746.238 66.379 1.5 70 1.39 3.73 ME6-007 13/07/2016 106.6 769288.955 7211767.640 45.673 1.75 78 1.62 0.59 ME6-008 20/06/2016 119.8 769262.203 7211829.606 33.842 6.85 75 6.6 1.58 ME6-009 28/06/2016 125 769237.715 7211846.664 31.698 4.1 75 3.94 0.81 ME6-009 769236.831 7211845.297 28.292 0.85 73 0.79 0.58 ME6-010 2/07/2016 100 769215.169 7211836.518 68.471 1 80 0.97 0.67 ME6-011 5/07/2016 101 769174.300 7211820.742 62.792 1.2 66 1.07 1.50 ME6-011 769168.762 7211814.747 51.633 1.15 78 1.11 1.19 ME6-012 5/07/2016 101 769150.519 7211829.341 66.102 0.75 69 0.68 1.54 ME6-014 11/07/2016 73.3 769271.599 7211712.022 90.879 0.8 41 0.48 1.23 ME6-015 8/07/2016 56.3 769145.742 7211711.408 98.245 8.3 70 7.78 65.55 ME6-016 7/07/2016 55 769184.953 7211712.707 99.220 2.1 80 2.05 6.34 ME6-017 23/07/2016 91.7 769120.127 7211852.640 73.513 1.7 65 1.51 7.17 ME6-018 21/07/2016 80.4 769089.132 7211844.244 72.623 2.05 66 1.85 2.36 ME6-019 20/07/2016 95.4 769078.392 7211865.202 77.446 4.05 80 3.98 0.70 ME6-020 30/07/2016 251.4 769239.359 7211973.599 -20.068 1 80 0.97 1.36 ME6-021 3/08/2016 75.8 769052.764 7211840.692 86.749 4.75 75 4.51 0.98 ME6-022 1/08/2016 63 769041.876 7211812.110 83.370 2.55 79 2.49 3.26 ME6-022 769041.135 7211810.089 78.173 1 87 0.99 1.65 ME6-024 1/08/2016 80 769207.444 7211764.781 66.212 5.85 80 5.75 0.71 ME6-025 12/08/2016 75.9 769120.126 7211717.247 102.983 3.3 60 2.83 3.34 ME6-026 14/08/2016 68.5 769169.702 7211731.251 90.727 0.8 65 0.7 6.05 ME6-026 769171.438 7211728.297 86.816 4 60 3.42 1.44 ME6-026 769173.593 7211724.593 81.928 1 56 0.79 1.78 ME6-027 18/08/2016 160.6 769212.703 7211861.187 35.665 4.05 55 3.28 2.61 ME6-027 769215.298 7211858.114 30.687 0.85 45 0.56 0.71

Note-Table includes all raw, undiluted assays greater than 0.35 g/t

Table 6: Significant new core-drilling intercepts from the Storheden area.

Hole ID Hole

Completion

Date Total

Hole

Depth

(m) Intercept

Easting

(Mine Grid) Intercept

Northing

(Mine Grid) Intercept

Elevation

(Mine Grid) Drilled

Width

(m) Intercept

Angle (°) True

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) ME6-028 29/08/2016 321.85 2788.432 1062.253 -118.085 0.65 45 0.41 7.34 ME6-028 2758.42 1073.486 -166.127 0.65 30 0.27 0.59 ME6-028 2754.409 1074.915 -172.573 1.1 54 0.77 0.97 ME6-028 2746.922 1077.546 -184.619 1.55 32 0.77 3.20 ME6-029 29/09/2016 851.4 2256.956 1287.668 -449.011 1 50 0.73 1.91 ME6-029 2283.662 1235.973 -537.397 2.85 53 2.23 9.84 ME6-029 2300.894 1201.7 -593.299 0.35 36 0.15 2.72 ME6-029 2344.11 1107.371 -741.316 0.6 24 0.19 91.1 ME6-030 27/10/2016 872.5 1994.15 1553.447 -605.656 2.7 20 0.86 1.36 ME6-030 1979.092 1559.034 -623.321 1.05 48 0.74 0.95 ME6-030 1969.049 1562.798 -635.093 1.5 12 0.25 2.38

Note-Table reports undiluted assays greater than 0.35 g/t

Table 7: Significant new core drilling intercepts from the Morbacken prospect.

Hole ID Hole

Completion

Date Total

Hole

Depth

(m) Intercept

Easting

(SweRef) Intercept

Northing

(SweRef) Intercept

Elevation

(SweRef) Drilled

Width

(m) Intercept

Angle (°) True

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) ME6-031 1/11/2016 89.9 766631.634 7211797.442 108.448 0.6 43 0.36 5.82 ME6-034 9/11/2016 115.8 766651.207 7211817.177 67.208 1.95 30 0.92 1.57

Note-Table reports individual raw assays greater than 0.35 g/t

Table 8: Costerfield exploration drilling summary for the second half of 2016.

CATEGORY Metres Number

of Holes ZONE Metres Number

of Holes Infill 11,862 69 Sub King Cobra 2,924 11 Extension 2,361 9 Brunswick 5,628 35 New Target Testing 2,924 11 Cuffley Deeps 7,112 39 17,147 89 Cuffley South/M Lode 1,484 4 17,147 89

Table 9: Significant new drill intercepts on Brunswick lode.

Hole ID Intercept

Easting

(Mine Grid, m) Intercept

Northing

(Mine Grid, m) Elevation

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) Sb

Grade

(%) AuEq (g/t)

over 1.8m or

TW if greater Total Hole

Depth (m) BD244W4 14763 5692 1011 0.98 6.5 1.4 4.8 254.7 BD245 14742 5589 1100 0.63 0.8 0.6 0.7 155.9 BD246 14738 5590 1044 0.36 1.1 0.3 0.3 231 BD247 14728 5569 1045 0.54 0.2 0.1 0.1 200.9 BD247W1 14728 5569 1046 0.58 0.1 0.1 0.1 182.55 BD248 14726 5552 997 0.76 0.3 0.1 0.2 256.5 BD249 14792 5764 1102 2.51 13.3 0.1 13.6 170.2 BD250 14796 5779 1078 2.88 2.5 0.1 2.7 194 BD251 14803 5794 1048 1.64 4.3 6.4 13.7 210 BD252 14774 5714 1067 1.57 2.3 0.2 2.3 189.9 BD253 14781 5739 1052 0.79 3.6 1.4 2.6 210.1 BD254 14775 5716 1041 0.40 17.0 29.3 14.8 210 BD255 14788 5760 1039 1.36 8.3 8.7 17.5 220.7 BD256 14786 5767 1012 0.29 4.0 2.4 1.3 241 BD259A 14822 5912 1042 0.19 2.2 1.0 0.4 270.2 BD260 14828 5920 1064 0.16 3.4 0.0 0.3 190 BD261A 14844 5961 1083 0.09 1.2 0.0 0.1 160.2 BD262 14761 5672 1044 0.79 2.5 1.7 2.3 210 BD263 14752 5661 1003 0.77 0.7 0.1 0.3 240 BD257 14804 5846 1024 1.13 8.4 2.9 8.3 280 BD264W1 14765 5736 995 0.48 15.6 4.3 6.1 260 BD265 14792 5835 969 0.66 19.5 5.5 10.6 476.2 BD265 14760 5833 938 10.35* 19.5 7.2 476.2 BD267 14776 5735 980 2.77 9.7 4.8 17.8 500.4

* Down hole length not true width

Note:

- True width is preliminary estimate only and may not reflect final true width used in resource

- AuEq(g/t) = Au(g) + Sb(%) x Price per 10 Sb(kg) Ö Sb Recovery(%) Price per 1 Au(g) Ö Au Recovery (%)

Table 10: Significant new drill intercepts on Cuffley Deeps and Cuffley Deeps West.

Hole ID Intercept

Easting

(Mine Grid, m) Intercept

Northing

(Mine Grid, m) Elevation

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) Sb

Grade

(%) AuEq (g/t)

over 1.8m

or TW

if greater Total

Hole

Depth

(m) Target AD134 15175 5027 755 0.16 103.7 34.5 14.6 270.1 Cuffley Deeps AD140 15176 5042 727 0.36 4.1 1.4 1.3 255.9 Cuffley Deeps AD141AW1 15175 5067 765 0.08 0.8 0.5 0.1 200.6 Cuffley Deeps AD142 15174 4992 755 0.67 1.0 0.1 0.4 236.4 Cuffley Deeps AD143 15176 5015 775 0.06 2.9 4.7 0.4 224.6 Cuffley Deeps AD144 15171 5108 736 0.22 0.3 0.0 0.0 269.8 Cuffley Deeps AD146 15178 5138 729 1.34 0.2 0.0 0.2 300.6 Cuffley Deeps AD147 15181 5053 794 0.10 11.9 3.2 0.9 191.6 Cuffley Deeps AD148 15173 5102 774 0.16 12.1 5.9 1.9 248 Cuffley Deeps AD149A 15179 4992 697 0.99 31.1 6.7 23.4 336.2 Cuffley Deeps AD150 15178 5161 751 0.43 0.0 0.0 0.0 315.3 Cuffley Deeps AD151 15173 5072 717 0.24 9.8 5.5 2.6 250 Cuffley Deeps AD152 15174 5131 804 0.19 34.6 11.5 5.7 225.1 Cuffley Deeps AD153A 15178 5049 703 0.18 1.6 7.1 1.3 326.4 Cuffley Deeps AD155 15175 5168 790 0.33 0.7 0.0 0.1 288 Cuffley Deeps AD165 15175 5123 773 1.53 11.7 7.2 20.2 320 Cuffley Deeps AD165W1 15173 5124 775 0.27 1.9 2.7 1.0 218.7 Cuffley Deeps AD140 15168 5042 716 0.45 1.7 0.6 0.7 255.9 CD West AD144 15161 5114 722 0.06 34.9 0.0 1.1 269.8 CD West AD146 15157 5153 698 1.11 11.1 3.8 10.9 300.6 CD West AD148 15154 5113 752 0.31 0.1 0.0 0.0 248 CD West AD149A 15171 4990 684 0.06 62.0 7.2 2.3 336.2 CD West AD150 15146 5192 703 0.36 0.2 0.1 0.1 315.3 CD West AD151 15169 5073 711 0.07 0.7 1.2 0.1 250 CD West AD155 15156 5189 769 0.06 1.3 1.1 0.1 288 CD West

Note:

- True width is preliminary estimate only and may not reflect final true width used in resource

- AuEq(g/t) = Au(g) + Sb(%) x Price per 10 Sb(kg) Ö Sb Recovery(%) Price per 1 Au(g) Ö Au Recovery (%)

Table 11: Significant new drill intercepts on Sub King Cobra.

Hole ID Intercept

Easting

(Mine Grid, m) Intercept

Northing

(Mine Grid, m) Elevation

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) Sb

Grade

(%) AuEq (g/t)

over 1.8m

or TW if

greater Total

Hole

Depth

(m) Target CSK020 15295 5125 577 0.07 15.2 0.0 0.6 454.6 Central LQ CSK021 15091 4774 482 0.38 7.2 0.0 1.5 597.3 Central Main CSK021 15119 4779 511 0.53 0.6 0.1 0.2 597.3 Central LQ CSK022 15091 4834 507 0.19 5.3 2.5 1.0 603.1 Central Main CSK022 15152 4832 539 0.05 6.7 0.4 0.2 603.1 Central LQ CSK022 15141 4830 555 0.18 4.8 1.8 0.8 603.1 Central East CSK023 15102 4846 484 2.00 7.1 0.5 8.0 547.7 Central Main CSK023 15105 4845 487 0.24 2.6 1.6 0.7 547.7 Central Main CSK023 15138 4843 523 0.09 4.7 4.6 0.7 547.7 Central East CSK024 15111 4901 541 0.71 0.5 2.1 1.6 588 Central Main CSK024 15106 4902 536 0.64 9.9 0.5 3.8 588 Central Main CSK024 15097 4906 526 1.81 0.4 1.9 3.6 588 Central Main CSK025 15101 4915 486 0.14 7.8 11.6 2.1 501.3 Central Main CSK025 15125 4905 518 0.21 0.6 10.5 2.1 501.3 Central East CSK026A 15133 4989 553 0.03 37.7 33.7 1.6 445.7 Central east CSK026A 15127 4993 547 0.14 25.7 13.0 3.6 445.7 Central Main CSK026A 15117 4999 537 0.12 5.9 0.0 0.4 445.7 Unnamed CSK026A 15114 5001 535 0.18 20.9 0.0 2.1 445.7 Unnamed CSK026A 15124 4994 545 0.84 1.9 2.4 2.7 445.7 Central Main CSK027 15129 4905 516 0.23 4.4 8.2 2.3 500.4 Central Main CSK027 15140 4945 535 0.10 0.5 6.5 0.6 500.4 Central East CSK027 15118 4957 510 0.17 0.2 9.8 1.5 500.4 Unnamed CSK027 15081 4976 469 0.22 7.3 0.1 0.9 500.4 Unnamed

Note:

- True width is preliminary estimate only and may not reflect final true width used in resource

- AuEq(g/t) = Au(g) + Sb(%) x Price per 10 Sb(kg) Ö Sb Recovery(%) Price per 1 Au(g) Ö Au Recovery (%)

Table 12: Significant new drill intercepts on M Lode.

Hole ID Intercept

Easting

(Mine Grid, m) Intercept

Northing

(Mine Grid, m) Elevation

(m) True

Width

(m) Gold

Grade

(g/t) Sb Grade

(%) AuEq (g/t)

over 1.8m

or TW if

greater Total

Hole

Depth

(m) Target AD156A 15160 4609 770 0.14 18.4 1.7 1.6 351.4 M Lode AD161 15193 4560 753 0.68 33.9 0.9 13.4 414.4 M Lode AD158 15196 4552 799 0.10 150.6 50.1 13.1 437.5 M Lode

Note:

- True width is preliminary estimate only and may not reflect final true width used in resource

- AuEq(g/t) = Au(g) + Sb(%) x Price per 10 Sb(kg) Ö Sb Recovery(%) Price per 1 Au(g) Ö Au Recovery (%)

Table 13: Cerro Bayo exploration drilling summary for the second half of 2016.

CATEGORY Metres Number

of Holes SECTOR Metres Number of

Holes Infill 10,930.10 30 Laguna Verde 11,385.45 41 Extension 0 0 Cerro Bayo 684.45 2 New Target Testing 6,991.40 19 Brillantes 3,859.05 11 Ore Control 308.15 3 18,685.00 55 Services 166.15 1 Aborted 289.20 2 18,685.00 55

Table 14: Summary of mineralized intercepts on the Branca vein.

Hole ID Hole

Completion

Date Intercept Easting

(UTM 19S) Intercept Northing

(UTM 19S) Elevation

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) Ag

Grade

(g/t) Total hole

depth (m) DLV16-026 05-07-2016 272130.86 4840704.28 95.79 0.81 0.48 708 377.9 DLV16-027 13-07-2016 272068.358 4840707.99 -31.336 0.44 2.74 107 488.85 DLV16-028 02-08-2017 272118.97 4840690.31 13.02 1.64 5.06 272 410.65 DLV16-035 10-08-2016 272205.17 4840651.65 61.53 0.15 0.43 14 332.5 DLV16-036 11-08-2016 272058.8 4840704.66 -40.67 3.07 1.71 35 478.95 DLV16-037 06-09-2016 272193.88 4840652.45 -28.19 0.11 0.86 15 383.2 DLV16-038 27-08-2016 270023.49 4840724.6 0.53 0.8 0.7 51 473.8 DLV16-040 05-09-2016 272097.98 4840716.96 68.15 1.03 0.89 238 389.25 DLV16-042 16-09-2016 272117.98 4840715.17 108.84 0.31 0.5 117 366 DLV16-044 24-09-2016 272064.39 4840743.4 82.55 0.85 1.94 403 404.85 DLV16-048 13-10-2016 272040 4840727.7 28.24 0.45 24.14 2676 452.75 DLV16-053 28-10-2016 272171.49 4840657.9 38.79 1.03 1.56 283 414 DLV16-057 15-11-2016 272132.29 4840674.7 -23.62 0.8 0.43 7 460.9 DLV16-060 29-11-2016 272112.82 4840682.17 -17.7 2.5 0.36 13 434 DLV16-061 12-12-2016 272226.8 4840651.43 -29.68 0.18 0.05 4 383.8

Table 15: Mineralized intercepts on the Coyita vein, July - December 2016.

Hole ID Hole

Completion

Date Intercept Easting

(UTM 19S) Intercept Northing

(UTM 19S) Elevation

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) Ag

Grade

(g/t) Total hole

depth (m) DLV16-023 26-06-2016 272248.06 4840674.06 83.63 0.64 0.41 98 368.55 DLV16-024 29-06-2016 272180.42 4840770.94 134.1 3.1 2.03 393 458.85 DLV16-025 29-07-2016 272258.16 4840685.47 83.48 0.52 0.05 5 416.65 DLV16-026 05-07-2016 272186.94 4840733.07 135.47 1.54 1.28 64 377.90 DLV16-027 13-07-2016 272202.09 4840762.2 101.42 3.98 8.87 282 488.85 DLV16-029 24-07-2016 272228.9 4840751.13 67.24 1.46 12.84 1321 485.90 DLV16-033 02-08-2016 272208.94 4840737.49 102.67 0.58 3.26 292 410.65 LV16-035 10-08-2016 272233.2 4840667.63 101.46 0.48 0.2 67 332.50 DLV16-036 11-08-2016 272205.16 4840757.26 100.91 0.77 13.45 1450 478.95 DLV16-037 06-09-2016 272249.45 4840678.51 74.04 0.23 0.05 6 383.20 DLV16-038 27-08-2016 272178.32 4840765.3 112.16 0.6 50.93 1901 473.80 DLV16-040 05-09-2016 272189.72 4840747.96 129.14 3.12 4.87 653 389.25 DLV16-042 16-09-2016 272182.55 4840740.85 146.1 1.57 4.76 339 366.00 DLV16-044 24-09-2016 272177.9 4840767.2 144.01 1.11 1.53 340 404.85 DLV16-047 05-10-2016 272191.88 4840761.21 111.86 1.12 19.64 718 479.90 DLV16-048 13-10-2016 272184.39 4840764.2 126.02 2.47 9.37 457 452.75 DLV16-051 20-10-2016 272217.2 4840719.48 97.29 0.35 2.43 129 407.95 DLV16-053 28-10-2016 272227.02 4840700.19 97.72 0.46 1.23 281 414.00 DLV16-056 18-11-2016 272290.82 4840666.47 40.29 1.51 1.02 447 378.40 DLV16-057 15-11-2016 272224.82 4840727.02 78.91 1.16 2.54 470 460.90 DLV16-060 29-11-2016 272216.18 4840736.25 87.18 0.52 3.71 229 434.00 DLV16-061 12-12-2016 272266.45 4840676.45 59.93 0.2 1.2 577 386.80

Table 16: Summary of mineralized intercepts drilled on the Delia SE vein, July - December 2016.

Hole ID Hole

Completion

Date Intercept Easting

(UTM 19S) Intercept Northing

(UTM 19S) Elevation

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) Ag

Grade

(g/t) Total hole

depth (m) DLV16-041 20-09-2016 271935.85 4840263.84 -13.73 0.28 2.12 229 458.0 DLV16-043 14-09-2016 271914.61 4840227.52 185.07 0.63 0.9 2.93 191.3 DLV16-045 No vein intercept DLV16-046 13-10-2016 271918.6 4840294.19 -5.39 0.4 0.05 5 457.9 DLV16-049 No vein intercept DLV16-050 19-10-2016 272110.93 4840163.85 37.86 3.09 0.86 290 295.45 DLV16-052 15-11-2016 271645.73 4840296.78 249.58 0.62 0.7 27 649.9 DLV16-054 30-10-2016 272100.54 4840140.53 15.85 0.36 5.12 344 320.10 DLV16-063 21-12-2016 271927.41 4840231.94 154.95 0.91 7.39 172 173.75

Table 17: Summary drill results for the Challacollo property, July - December 2016.

Hole ID UTM

Easting

(m) UTM

Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) From

(m) To

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Ag

(ppm) Au

(ppm) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) DCN-01 463302 7685878 1352 No vein intercepted DPA-01 463245 7684424 1416 76.50 81.75 3.4 26.6 0.6 2.1 3.8 DPA-02 463246 7684424 1416 113.70 117.95 2.4 40.3 0.1 0.8 3.1 DPA-03 463244 7684420 1416 88.40 93.90 4.2 7.6 <0.05 1.7 3.7 DPA-03 463244 7684420 1416 150.50 156.80 5.5 12.5 <0.05 1.3 3.4 DPA-04 463247 7684421 1416 97.10 102.20 1.7 36.5 0.7 2.8 4.6 DLN-01 464244 7683900 1408 188.25 195.50 4.7 6.3 <0.05 0.1 0.1 DLN-02B 464245 7683901 1408 220.10 224.00 3.4 <5 <0.05 0.02 0.06 DCH-40 464040 7682640 1484 331.65 336.20 2.3 60.7 0.4 0.1 0.9 DCS-01 463381 7681396 1377 263.8 267.3 2.7 <5 0.2 0.1 0.2 DCS-02 463104 7681402 1386 141.2 144.1 1.2 <5 <0.05 0.0 0.1 DCS-03 463104 7681407 1386 129.6 131.9 2.1 <5 0.1 0.2 0.5 DCS-04 464483 7680743 1254 No vein intercepted DCS-05 464052 7680864 1292 No vein intercepted

Qualified Persons:

Costerfield and Björkdal: Chris Gregory, Vice President of Operational Geology and Chief Shield Geologist at Mandalay Resources, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information about Costerfield and Björkdal contained in this release.

Cerro Bayo and Challacollo: Scott Manske, Chief Cordilleran Geologist of Mandalay Resources, is an Oregon registered Professional Geologist and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information on Cerro Bayo and Challacollo contained in this release.

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia, Sweden and producing and exploration projects in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in-production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves (including anticipated increases of each), ongoing exploration plans and goals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in this news release can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mandalay's annual information form dated March 30, 2016, a copy of which is available under Mandalay's profile at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/). In addition, there can be no assurance that any current or future Inferred Resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to Proven or Probable Reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

