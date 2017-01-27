SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- The plan to build a $60 million cold storage facility in Houston, Texas, by XTL Incorporated (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), is just one of 93 project plans by Food & Beverage firms to expand existing storage and distribution facilities, or build new ones across the U.S. in 2017. Altogether, the combined total investments in cold storage, warehouse and distribution facilities comes out to more than $1.6 billion.

