Global Organic Cosmetics (Skin Care, Hair Care, Fragrances, Make up and Cosmetics) Market Forecast & Opportunities 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

The global market for organic cosmetics across the globe is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during 2016-2021.

Rising cases of skin related diseases such as hair fall, dermatitis, allergies, skin cancers, etc., increasing awareness about health benefits associated with usage of organic cosmetics and growing per capita spending on health and hygiene products is projected to drive global organic cosmetics market during 2016-2021. Moreover, rising demand for organic cosmetics from women can be attributed to increasing awareness levels about harmful effects of synthetics ingredients on skin.

Although women are major end users of organic cosmetics across the globe, rising demand for men's organic cosmetics is anticipated to augur well for the global organic cosmetics market through 2021. Additionally, major global cosmetics companies have been introducing organic products through different channels in order to strengthen their position in global organic cosmetic market.

North America dominated demand for organic cosmetics across the globe, on account of high per capita income, rising awareness about the benefits of organic cosmetics, continuous innovations by organic cosmetics companies, aggressive marketing strategies and growing online sales of these products. Further, organic skin care and hair care dominated global organic cosmetics market. L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, Avon, Revlon Group are few of the major companies offering organic cosmetics across the globe.

