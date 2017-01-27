Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2017) - Terreno Resources Corp. (TSXV: TNO.H) (the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $150,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.05 per Common Share. The proceeds of the Offering will be used to satisfy accounts payables and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of NEX. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

