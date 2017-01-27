

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



27 January 2017



Issue of Equity, Total Voting Rights and Fundraise Update



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that 9,311,815 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ('shares') were issued and allotted on 26 January 2017 at a price of 103.6p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 97.9p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 23 August 2016).



These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £70 million, with an over allotment facility of £50 million, in the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 tax years, dated 23 August 2016.



Following yesterday's allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 390,250,575 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are approximately £382 million, based on a NAV per share of 97.9p.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 9th February 2017.



