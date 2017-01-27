sprite-preloader
Freitag, 27.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
27.01.2017 | 13:54
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 26

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 18.75p per share, together with a special dividend of 2.75p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2016. Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 1 March 2017, the dividends will be paid on 3 March 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 February 2017. The ex-dividend date is 9 February 2017.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact David Holland, Tel 0131 220 0733)

27 January 2017

Regulatory Information: The Company's Legal Entity Identifier is 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326.


© 2017 PR Newswire