Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 18.75p per share, together with a special dividend of 2.75p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2016. Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 1 March 2017, the dividends will be paid on 3 March 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 February 2017. The ex-dividend date is 9 February 2017.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact David Holland, Tel 0131 220 0733)

27 January 2017

Regulatory Information: The Company's Legal Entity Identifier is 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326.