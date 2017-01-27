Affecto Plc - Stock Exchange Release, 27 January 2017 at 15:00, Helsinki



Proposals of Affecto Shareholders' Nomination Board



The proposals of Affecto Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting that is scheduled to be held 7 April 2017:



Number of Board members The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that the total number of Board members shall continue to be six (6).



Remuneration of the Board of Directors The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that the monthly remuneration of the Chairman of the Board is increased from EUR 3,500 to EUR 4,000 and the monthly remuneration of the Chairman of the Audit Committee is increased to EUR 2,750 from EUR 2,000. The monthly remuneration of the Deputy Chairman and the other Board members is proposed to remain unchanged. In summary, the monthly remuneration is proposed to be as follows: -Chairman of the Board: EUR 4,000 -Deputy Chairman of the Board: EUR 2,750 -Chairman of the Audit Committee: EUR 2,750 -Board Member: EUR 2,000



In addition, a fee of EUR 300 shall be paid for participation in each committee meeting and participation in person in Board meetings that are outside the country of residence of the relevant Board member. The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that 40 % of the Board remuneration is paid in Affecto's shares.



Composition of the Board of Directors The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that the following Board members shall be re-elected: Aaro Cantell, Magdalena Persson, Olof Sand and Tuija Soanjärvi.



Jukka Ruuska and Lars Wahlström have announced that they are no longer available for re-election.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes the following new Members to be elected to the Board of Directors:



Mikko Kuitunen Mikko Kuitunen, M.Sc. (Tech.), born 1980, is the co-founder of Vincit Group Plc and currently he acts as the VP of Development in Vincit. Previously, he was the CEO of Vincit 2007-2015. Prior to Vincit, Mikko Kuitunen has acted in different business development positions in Ionific Oy, Botnia Hightech Oy and Sasken Finland Oy.



Timo Vaajoensuu Timo Vaajoensuu, M.Sc. (Tech.), born 1967, is an IT Director in Intrum Justitia Oy. Previously, he has acted in various leadership roles on IT & process development in Corob Holding Oy, F-Secure Plc and Munters Group between the years 1999 and 2015.



Both proposed new members are independent of the Company and its shareholders.



Chairman and Deputy Chairman: The Nomination Board proposes that Magdalena Persson is elected as the Chairman of the Board and Aaro Cantell is elected as the Vice-Chairman of the Board.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board The Company announced the composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board 16 November 2016. The members are Aaro Cantell, Chairman of Affecto's Board of Directors, Petteri Vaarnanen, Head of Asset Management in SP-Rahastoyhtiö and Mikko Mursula, CIO of Ilmarinen.



AFFECTO PLC Sakari Knuutti Director, Legal & IR



For additional information, please contact:



Aaro Cantell Chairman of the Board +358 400 706 072 chairman@affecto.com



Sakari Knuutti Director, Legal & IR +358 50 562 4077 sakari.knuutti@affecto.com