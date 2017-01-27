Grammy Nominee Thomas Rhett to Perform at the Inaugural $12 Million Pegasus World Cup on January 28, 2017 at Gulfstream Park

Maria Menounos will Join Legendary Sportscasters Mike Tirico, Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Laffit Pincay III, Donna Barton Brothers and Eddie Olczyk at Gulfstream Park Reporting Live on all the Race Day Entertainment, Fashion and Fun on NBC

HALLANDALE BEACH, Florida, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- The Stronach Group today announced the entertainment line-up for the $12 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational taking place on Saturday, January 28th, 2017, at The Stronach Group owned Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The world's richest Thoroughbred horse race is a game changing catalyst in The Stronach Group's plan to modernize the sport and engage a new generation of fans. The race, featuringthe most highly anticipated match-up in Thoroughbred racing history between California Chrome and Arrogate, will air live on NBC from 4:30 - 6:00 PM EST and be simulcast worldwide.

Photo -http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462104/The_Stronach_Group_Thomas_Rhett___Photo_Credit___Cameron_Powell.jpg

"Whether you are at Gulfstream Park for the event, are watching the live broadcast on NBC or are watching on one of international simulcast feeds, there will be something for everyone on race day," said Belinda Stronach, President & Chairman of The Stronach Group. "The Pegasus World Cup Invitational is the world's richest Thoroughbred horse race but this event is much more that; it is an entertainment experience!"

The Entertainment, Guests & Race Day Fashion:

Multi-Platinum artistThomas Rhettserves as the headlining performer on race day, as he continues making pinnacle waves with the fastest rising single of his career "Star Of The Show", featured on his 18-track Tangled Up Deluxe. The release includes his smash "Die A Happy Man," which has garnered major trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and is currently nominated for a Grammy. Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, a hard-edged funk band that employs hip-hop beats, rock dynamics and improvisation in a jazz style from New Orleans, will be the house band for the day. E! News host Maria Menounos will be reporting live on NBC on race day, covering all the fashion, entertainment and celebrities at the race. The final episode of the '13th Jockey' comedic short film series featuring UFC Champion & "Jockey" Conor McGregor and Comedian, Actor & "Trainer" Jon Lovitz, will air on NBC prior to the $12 million race.

Over 10,000 guests will be in attendance at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational including Vanessa Hudgens (Actress & Singer), Aaron Paul (Emmy Award Winning Actor), Juanes (Grammy Award Winning Artist), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Actress), Gene Simmons (KISS), Karolina Kurkova (Model),John Lovitz (Actor & Comedian),Bobby Flay (Chef & TV Personality), DJ Ruckus, Mike Ditka (NFL Hall of Famer), Ray Lewis (Former NFL Player), Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger (adviser on The New Celebrity Apprentice) and Carson Kressley (TV Personality), among others.

Saks Fifth Avenue, official fashion partner of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, will host a pop-up beauty boutique offering touch up glam services to guests and will set up fashion installations around the track. Fans will enjoy specialty cocktails by GH Mumm and Elyx Vodka. The global jet-set and out of town guests, traveling to South Florida from around the world, will be staying at the SBE properties, the official hotel partner of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

Live Race Day Coverage

NBC will air a live 90-minute telecast from Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 28th, 2017. All coverage will also be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Veteran NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico will host the live coverage with analysts Jerry Bailey and NBC Sports Thoroughbred racing analyst, and retired American Hall of Fame jockey Randy Moss. Roving reporters covering all angles of the race will include Laffit Pincay III and former Jockey Donna Barton Brothers, who will be on horseback during the race. Former NHL player and coach Eddie Olczyk and E! News Host Maria Menounos will be reporting live on all the fashion, entertainment and celebrities.

The Charities

The Stronach Group and the Pegasus World CupInvitational are proud to work with organizations dedicated to promoting and supporting the well being of its industry's athletes, both human and equine. After The Impact Fund , founded by legendary NFL Hall of Famer Mike Ditka, is a featured charity of choice. Together with The Stronach Group, After the Impact will facilitate a pilot program integrating retired jockeys into their comprehensive treatment program along with retired NFL and war veterans. In addition to the partnership with After the Impact, the Pegasus World Cup Invitational will support TheThoroughbred Aftercare Alliance and the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

PEGASUS Magazine

To complement the event, in partnership with Seth Browarnik, Founder of World Red Eye, The Stronach Group released PEGASUS Magazine, an 84-page luxury, lifestyle publication fusing fashion, Miami happenings and culinary features with the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing. 20,000 copies of the magazine have been distributed in South Florida and can also be viewed online by clicking HERE.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the race, please visit PegasusWorldCup.com.

