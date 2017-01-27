Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market 2016-2025: $14.33 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research-and-Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Analysis & Trends- Application (Cancer Treatment, Cancer Pain, Noncancer Pain, Spasticity, Analgesia, Mixed Sarcoma and Skin Cancers, Gastric Cancer and Diabetes Mellitus) - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $14.33 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is Chemotherapy for cancer patients, Surge for near-physiologic programmable method of insulin delivery, Increase in device based drug delivery technologies and Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities.



Based on Application the market is categorized into Cancer Treatment, Spasticity, Analgesia and Diabetes Mellitus. The Cancer Treatment segment is further divided as Cancer Pain, Noncancer Pain, Mixed Sarcoma and Skin Cancers and Gastric Cancer.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Implantable Infusion Pumps across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



