$315.9 Million Protein Therapeutics Market Analysis and Trends Report 2016-2025: Recent Innovations in Recombinant Protein drugs have Changed the Landscape - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Protein Therapeutics Market Analysis and Trends - Therapeutic Proteins, Application, Function - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Protein Therapeutics Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $315.90 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Hepatic metabolism and rapid elimination is a major setback to the clinical application of therapeutic proteins, Increasing focus on development of Biobetters, Recent innovations in Recombinant Protein drugs have changed the landscape and Rise of antibody based drugs have led to research on engineering protein scaffolds.



Based on Therapeutic Proteins the market is categorized into Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Erythropoietin (EPO), Insulin, Interferon (IFN), Human Growth Hormone (HGH), Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Blood Clotting Factors, Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF), Colony Stimulating factor and Other Proteins. The Other Proteins segment is further divided as Interleukins, Enzyme Replacement, Bone morphogenetic proteins, Thrombolytic, Fc fusion proteins, engineered protein scaffolds and Cytokines.



Depending on the Application the market is segregated by Autoimmune diseases, Infectious diseases, Protein vaccine, Cancer, Fertility, Hematopoiesis & Metabolic and endocrine disorders.



The End User segment market is fragmented into Pharmaceutical companies, Healthcare service providers, Research Organizations and Academic Research Institutes.



The Function segment is divided into Protein diagnostics, Special targeting activity, Enzymatic & regulatory activity and Vaccines.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Protein Therapeutics across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Hepatic metabolism and rapid elimination is a major setback to the clinical application of therapeutic proteins

3.1.2 Increasing focus on development of Biobetters

3.1.3 Recent innovations in Recombinant Protein drugs have changed the landscape

3.1.4 Rise of antibody based drugs have led to research on engineering protein scaffolds

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Protein Therapeutics Market, By Therapeutic Proteins

4.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

4.2 Erythropoietin (EPO)

4.3 Insulin

4.4 Interferon (IFN)

4.5 Human Growth Hormone (HGH)

4.6 Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH)

4.7 Blood Clotting Factors

4.8 Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF)

4.9 Colony Stimulating factor

4.10 Other Proteins

4.10.1.1 Interleukins

4.10.1.2 Enzyme Replacement

4.10.1.3 Bone morphogenetic proteins

4.10.1.4 Thrombolytic

4.10.1.5 Fc fusion proteins

4.10.1.6 Engineered protein scaffolds

4.10.1.7 Cytokines



5 Protein Therapeutics Market, By Application

5.1 Autoimmune diseases

5.2 Infectious diseases

5.3 Protein vaccine

5.4 Cancer

5.5 Fertility

5.6 Hematopoiesis

5.7 Metabolic and endocrine disorders



6 Protein Therapeutics Market, By End User

6.1 Pharmaceutical companies

6.2 Healthcare service providers

6.3 Research Organizations

6.4 Academic Research Institutes



7 Protein Therapeutics Market, By Function

7.1 Protein diagnostics

7.2 Special targeting activity

7.3 Enzymatic and regulatory activity

7.4 Vaccines

7.4.1 Vaccines Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



8 Protein Therapeutics Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Novo Nordisk

10.2 Johnson & Johnson

10.3 Eli Lilly & Company

10.4 Group Biogen Idec Inc

10.5 Merck Serono S.A

10.6 Amgen Inc

10.7 Abbott Laboratories

10.8 Genetech

10.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

10.10 Amgen Inc.

10.11 AstraZeneca

10.12 Baxter International

10.13 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.14 Chugai Pharmaceutical

10.15 Diasome Pharmaceuticals

10.16 Generex Biotechnology

10.17 GeneScience Pharmaceuticals,

10.18 Kyowa Hakko Kirin

10.19 Oramed Pharmaceuticals

10.20 Sandoz International

10.21 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

10.22 Hualan Biological Engineering



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6mntwc/protein

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716