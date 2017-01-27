Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System (Transesophageal, Stress, Transthoracic, Fetal) Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market by Test Type (Transesophageal, Stress, Transthoracic, Fetal), Technology (2D, 3D & 4D, Doppler Imaging), Device Display (Black & White, Color), End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory) - Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The cardiovascular ultrasound system market is projected to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.27 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, and advantages of echocardiography over invasive cardiac diagnostic procedures is driving the growth of this market. However, insufficient reimbursement scenario and economic impact of adopting new technologies are restraining the growth of the market.



The market is segmented on the basis of test type, technology, device display, end user, and region. Based on test type, the market is categorized into transthoracic echocardiogram, stress echocardiogram, transesophageal echocardiogram, and fetal & intracardiac echocardiogram. The stress echocardiogram segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. The stress echocardiogram can provide data of the cardiac muscles and valves before and after the stress of the heart muscle.



Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Factors such as growing product commercialization, expansion in clinical applications of HIFU coupled with their early commercialization in Europe, and growing emphasis on non-invasive procedures by patients and physicians are driving the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the cardiovascular ultrasound system market during the forecast period as it is an emerging market and provides growth opportunities such as healthcare spending, increase in research and innovation, and medical tourism.



Key players in the cardiovascular ultrasound system market include



GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Philips healthcare ( The Netherlands )

) Siemens Healthcare ( Germany )

) Hitachi Medical Corporation ( Japan )

) Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



2016 vs. 2021



5 Market Overview



6 Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market - by Test Type



7 Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market - by Technology



8 Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market - by Device Display



9 Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market - by End User



10 Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market - by Region



11 Competitive Analysis



12 Company Profiles



Chison Medical Imaging Co., Ltd.

Esaote S.P.A.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

