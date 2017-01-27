Research and Markets - Global Non-Lethal Weapon Market Growth at CAGR of 5/88%, 2017-2021: Key Vendors are AARDVARK, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Kratos & Lamperd Less Lethal

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global non-lethal weapon market to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2017-2021.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of advanced non-lethal laser weapons. Most of the countries' defense strategies significantly rely on their advanced weapons, communication, and surveillance systems. Therefore, the introduction of advanced weapons is an essential element in the current and future military operational plans.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is emphasis on adoption of non-lethal weapons. Military personnel, police, and law enforcement agencies use various equipment including lethal and non-lethal weapons in their missions. Non-lethal weapon systems are mostly used in operations for controlling civilians, maintaining peace and order within urban regions, and conducting humanitarian missions in the third-world countries. These weapons temporarily harm the person and are often used in combat situations where lethal force cannot be applied.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is challenges in usage of non-lethal weapons. There has been increasing backlash against the use of non-lethal weapons on civilians. Concerns are being raised and governments are starting to establish national measures and review the legality and the use of non-lethal weapons in the wake of emerging weapon technologies. Since medically the use of non-lethal weapons on people (particularly new weapons) is not yet fully understood, these weapons require examination from an ethical perspective. Several riots and hostile agitations have also raised serious concerns over the use of conventional approaches in dispersing protesters.

Key Vendors:

AARDVARK

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Lamperd Less Lethal

Other Prominent Vendors:

Brügger & Thomet

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Metal Storm

NonLethal Technologies

Raytheon

Safariland

TASER International

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6n2n4p/global_nonlethal

