LAUNCH OF BUY-BACK OFFER IN CEMAT A/S



The company hereby extends its offer to all shareholders in the company to purchase the company's own shares at a fixed price of DKK 0.352 per share.



The buy-back offer is open from 27 January 2017 until 10 February 2017.



The process and the terms of the buy-back offer appear from the annexed offer document.



Annexed is also an acceptance form for shareholders wishing to tender their shares. The acceptance form must be filled in and submitted to the shareholders' own account-holding bank in time for the account-holding bank to process and forward the acceptance form to SEB Corporate Finance, which must receive the acceptance form on or before 10 February 2017 at 16:00 pm (Danish time).



Cemat A/S



Jens Borelli-Kjær Chairman



This announcement has been prepared in Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version will prevail.



