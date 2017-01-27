No. 01-17 Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1067 Copenhagen K



PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT AND CHANGE OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR



The annual report for 2016 of Cemat A/S ("the Company") has now been published.



The Company's financial calendar for 2017/2018 as published in announcement no 4772016 on 21 December 2016 has been changed in regards to the annual general meeting 2017, which will now be held on 8 March 2017.



The planned share buy-back program will be initiated in continuation of this announcement, see announcement no 02/2017.



Cemat A/S



Jens Borelli-Kjær Chairman



This announcement has been prepared in Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version will prevail.



