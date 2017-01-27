Effective as of February 15, 2017

Reichhold announced today price increases effective for all orders shipped on or after February 15, 2017 in Europe of 150 EUR/MT on all unsaturated polyester, vinyl esters resins and gelcoat products.

All these increases are driven by continued rises in the cost of key raw materials and are in addition to the ones announced on December 02, 2016 and on January 04, 2017.

We appreciate the understanding of our customers as we continue doing everything possible to limit the impact of rising costs and limited raw material availability on our product pricing and supply.

For more information on Reichhold's technologies for the composites industry, visit www.reichhold.com or e-mail composites@reichhold.com.

Contact

Reichhold Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@reichhold.com, +1-919-990-7876

About Reichhold

Founded in 1927, Reichhold, with its world headquarters and technology center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of unsaturated polyester resins and a leading supplier of coating resins for the industrial, transportation, building and construction, marine, consumer and graphic arts markets. Reichhold has manufacturing operations throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Reichhold's composite brands are:

ADVALITE™ Specialty vinyl hybrid liquid and monomer free hot melt prepreg resin products for the Advanced Composites Market POLYLITE All standard Reichhold resin products for composites, for both reinforced and non-reinforced applications HYDREX High-performance vinyl ester resins designed specifically for excellent hydrolytic stability in applications such as boat building and spa manufacturing NORPOL Compounded products, chiefly gelcoats and bonding pastes; also the brand for LP-additives for SMC/ BMC and pultrusion DION Industrial resin products (especially vinyl ester resins), including those for corrosion-resistant, flame-retardant and pultrusion applications; also the brand for higher performance polyester resins across all markets ENVIROLITE "GREEN" products containing renewable and/or recycled materials

