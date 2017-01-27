

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, U.S. durable goods orders for December and advanced gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter are due. Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback recovered from early lows against the yen, the franc and the euro, it held steady against the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.0680 against the euro, 1.2538 against the pound, 115.18 against the yen and 1.0010 against the Swiss franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX