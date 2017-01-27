Jacoti Named as Global Mobile Awards 2017 Nominee for the Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & Inclusion Category

WEVELGEM, Belgium, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jacoti Hearing Suite, an innovative set of hearing applications created by Jacoti bvba, has been named a Global Mobile Awards 2017 Nominee. Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of more than 250 independent judges from across the world, comprising leading industry and subject matter experts, analysts, journalists, academics, and in some cases, mobile operator representatives.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462134/Jacoti_GLOMO_awards.jpg )



(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160620/381050LOGO )



JacotiHearingSuite is a set of cloud-enabled mobile applications that grants anyone - from people with normal hearing to those with profound hearing losses - ubiquitous hearing support. Utilizing off-the-shelf consumer hardware, the capabilities of Jacoti Hearing Suite extend far beyond existingand expensive hearingaids and assistive listening devices. Consumer electronics manufacturers can license the IP-protected technologies that drive JacotiHearingSuite (8 international patents, granted or pending).

"We are thrilled that the Global Mobile Awards 2017 have honored Jacoti Hearing Suite for its advanced hearing compensation and enhancement technology which enables hearing without barriers," said Jacques Kinsbergen, CEO of Jacoti bvba.

Jacoti believes that hearing loss compensation and personalization of audio should be a fundamental part of all audio-enabled computing devices. Hearing loss is both a medical condition and a consumer challenge. Therefore, it needs consumer-driven and consumer-oriented solutions.

As the hearing health field moves away from a product-based model to user-centered services, Jacoti Hearing Suite provides users state of the art tools to monitor, support, and personalize their listening experience. Jacoti Hearing Suite consists of the following interconnectable hearing applications:

Jacoti Hearing Center - a revolutionary, patented self-test hearing application that provides clinically reliable results in real-life environments.

- a revolutionary, patented self-test hearing application that provides clinically reliable results in real-life environments. Jacoti ListenApp® - the first medically certified hearing aid application.

- the first medically certified hearing aid application. Jacoti Lola® Classroom - a flexible and affordable assistive listening solution for classrooms, meeting rooms and lecture halls. It provides extremely low-latency multi-peer audio streaming over consumer-grade Wi-Fi.

- a flexible and affordable assistive listening solution for classrooms, meeting rooms and lecture halls. It provides extremely low-latency multi-peer audio streaming over consumer-grade Wi-Fi. myJacoti - a web service that allows users to store their audio profiles in the cloud, share them across devices, and connect to a remote HearingExpert for remote fitting assistance.

So that third-parties can integrate advanced hearing capabilities into their own products and services, Jacoti will present the world-class hearing enhancement technologies underlying Jacoti Hearing Suite at Hall 1 Booth 1C10 at MWC 2017, which runs February 27th - March 2nd , 2017, in Barcelona, Spain.

About Jacoti

Jacoti bvba is a privately held hearing technology company with offices in Wevelgem, Belgium, Barcelona, Spain and Palo Alto, USA. Jacoti's mission is to bring advanced hearing technology in reach of large populations with a special focus on children during their education.

Accessibility is a right not an option.

Jacoti bvba http://www.jacoti.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Jacoti, bvba

All rights are reserved.

Jacoti retains all rights (including, but not limited to, copyrights, domain names, trademarks)