Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-01-27 14:39 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schedule of Government Securities auctions for February - April 2017:



Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-02-06 2017-02-08 2023-06-29 EUR 2332 LT0000670010 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-02-13 2017-02-15 2019-06-01 EUR 836 LT0000630030 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-02-20 2017-02-22 2024-11-06 EUR 2814 LT1000610014 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-02-27 2017-03-01 2021-05-04 EUR 1525 LT0000650020 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-03-06 2017-03-08 2023-06-29 EUR 2304 LT0000670010 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-03-13 2017-03-15 2019-06-01 EUR 808 LT0000630030 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-03-20 2017-03-22 2024-11-06 EUR 2786 LT1000610014 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-03-27 2017-03-29 2020-03-29 EUR 1096 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-04-03 2017-04-05 2023-06-29 EUR 2276 LT0000670010 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-04-10 2017-04-12 2021-05-04 EUR 1483 LT0000650020 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-04-18 2017-04-20 2020-03-29 EUR 1074 New issue tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017-04-24 2017-04-26 2027-04-26 EUR 3652 New issue --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date.



