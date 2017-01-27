MARTELA CORPORATION RELEASE January 27, 2017 at 15.45



RELEASE OF MARTELA CORPORATIONS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016



Martela Corporation's financial statements for 2016 will be released on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 8.30 a.m. The financial statements and presentation material will be published at that time on the company's website.



An event for analysts, portfolio managers and media will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 11.30-12.30 at Martelahouse, Takkatie 1, 00370 Helsinki.



The financial statements is presented by CEO Matti Rantaniemi.



Those wishing to attend the event are requested to notify the company in advance, latest 1st February 2017 by email to Riitta Järnstedt (riitta.jarnstedt@martela.com).



Helsinki, January 27, 2017



Martela Corporation Matti Rantaniemi Managing Director



