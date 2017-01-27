Original dramatic series is developed by Steven Conrad and stars Michael Dorman, Terry O'Quinn, Kurtwood Smith and Michael Chernus

(NASDAQ: AMZN)-Amazon today announced its new original one hour series Patriotis slated to premiere on Friday, February 24 exclusively on Prime Video in the US, UK, Germany and Austria. Starring Michael Dorman (Wonderland), Emmy winner Terry O'Quinn (Lost), Kurtwood Smith (That 70's Show) and Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black), Patriot follows the complicated life of intelligence officer John Tavner (Dorman). His latest assignment is to prevent Iran from going nuclear, requiring him to forgo all safety nets and assume a perilous "non-official cover"-that of a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm. A bout with PTSD, the Federal government's incompetence and the intricacies of keeping a day job in the "front" industrial piping company cause a barrage of ever-escalating fiascos that jeopardize Tavner's mission. The series, recently selected to have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival Berlinale, is executive produced by Steven Conrad (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty), who also writes and directs on the series, James Parriott (Grey's Anatomy), Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us), John Requa (Crazy Stupid Love, Focus), Charles Gogolak (Focus), and Gil Bellows (Temple Grandin). Customers can watch the pilot episode online at Amazon.com/PatriotTV before the full season's remaining nine episodes air on February 24.

Patriot explores the lesser known, unglamorous aspects of life as an intelligence officer. While the future of the world is at stake, it's often the idiosyncrasies of those around John Tavner that force him to have to choose between bad alternatives. Those characters include Tom Tavner (O'Quinn), John's State Department Director of Intelligence father; John's older brother Edward Tavner (Chernus), a young Texas congressman; John's wife Alice, played by Kathleen Munroe (Call Me Fitz); Agathe, played by Aliette Opheim (Sandor slash Ida), a brilliant young homicide detective from Luxembourg hot on John's trail; and Mr. Claret (Smith), John's stickler of a new "boss" at the piping firm where John is "employed."

Prime members will be able to stream the series exclusively via the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership. Patriot will be a global release and available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for members to watch via the Prime Video app for popular smart TVs, Fire TV, Fire Tablets and Android and iOS phones and tablets. The show will also be available later this year on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.

"As smart, compelling and contradictory as the world it portrays, Steve Conrad's Patriot is an incredible comedic drama about the world of modern intelligence," said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy and Drama, Amazon Studios. "Told skillfully and artfully, Steve and the incredible cast have made something truly unique and we can't wait to bring it to customers soon."

Patriot was part of Amazon's pilot season last year, a unique development process that gives all customers an opportunity to stream and review pilots in order to help choose the next Amazon Original Series that are then available to Prime members. Below are what customers have said about the pilot:

"Finally! A show crediting its viewers with intelligence and humor. Hilariously clever."

"Original, quirky, interesting characters, inventive plot twists and a whole world to explore through this lens."

"Patriot is a fresh twist on covert operations and espionage. Great and often hilarious writing solid performances throughout."

The entire first season of Patriot will be available for Prime members to stream and enjoy using the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices, or online at Amazon.com/PatriotTV, with other Amazon Original Series online at Amazon.com/originals, at no additional cost to their membership. Customers who are not already Prime members can sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.com/prime. For a list of all Amazon Video compatible devices, visit www.amazon.com/howtostream.

