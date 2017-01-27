Humanized Mouse Model Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global humanized mouse model market is projected to reach USD 116.0 million by 2021 from USD 73.3 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% in the next five years (2016 to 2021) propelled by increase in R&D activities carried out by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Growing adoption of personalized medicine to fuel the demand for personalized mice models, continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government and private sectors, and increase in R&D activities carried out by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the key factors driving the growth of the market. However, regulations & laws formulated for ethical use of animals and increased use of rat models are restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The global humanized mouse model market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global humanized mouse model market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing investments from the government and private sector in China, growing biomedical and medical research industry in Japan, growing presence of global players in India, and increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D activities in Korea.

Key players in the global humanized mouse model market include The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), HuMurine Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), ingenious targeting laboratory (U.S.), Axenis S.A.S (France), TRANSGENIC, Inc. (Japan), genOway S.A. (France), and Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.).

The market witnesses high competitive intensity, as there are several big and many small firms with similar product offerings. These companies adopt various strategies (product launches, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, alliances, grants, licensing, contracts, acquisitions, and expansions) to increase their market shares and establish a strong foothold in the global market.

