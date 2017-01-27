Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On 27 January, 2017 the Company and AB SEB bank (hereinafter - SEB) signed a long-term agreement for 77 million EUR loan.



The funds will be used to refinance the Company's financial liabilities and also, for the working capital needs. Maturity of the loan will be 10 years. The base interest rate - 3 months EURIBOR.



"This is the first 10-year loan in the history of the company, which was provided by SEB. Financial market conditions remain favourable for borrowing, and SEB Bank offered pricing is competitive and will help us to implement the strategic objectives, "- said Augustas Dragunas, the Company's Finance and Administration Division Director.



Representative for Public Relations Martynas Burba, tel. (8~5) 2514516.