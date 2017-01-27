Global Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lubricants Market for Mining and Quarry Applications 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global lubricants market for mining and quarry applications to grow at a CAGR of 3.07% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lubricants market for mining and quarry applications for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the demand for lubricants for mining and quarry applications by end-users in each region and their corresponding key countries. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is shifting of mining activities to emerging economies. The mining activities have now started to shift toward the emerging economies, the key reason being their higher economic growth and GDPs compared with the developed economies. Countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, Mexico, and Kazakhstan have seen an increase in the mining activities. Latin American countries are experiencing a high growth rate in the gold mining sector; these countries accounted for 25% of the overall mining share in 2015. Africa is the second most preferred destination for exploration and mining activities.

According to the report, one driver in market is global urbanization and industrialization. The global urbanization and industrialization is always on the growing side with some of the co-mediators having consistent default demand for commodities such as iron in ferroalloy metals, bauxite in non-ferrous metals, gold and silver in precious metals, gypsum and talc in industrial minerals, and coal in energy or mineral fuels.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is decrease in mining-related investments. There is a huge decline in mining-related investments in the past few years. The economies where mining plays an important role in their GDPs have all shown a decline in the local as well as in the foreign direct investments. There is a lack of demand for minerals and metals due to less demand from the manufacturing and construction industries. BRICS, which represents one-third of foreign direct investments in the mining sector, has shown a decline due to weak economy.



Key Vendors:



BP

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Shell

TOTAL

Other Prominent Vendors:



Blue Star Lubrication Technology

Busler Enterprises

D-A Lubricant Company

Eurol

FUCHS

Lubrication Engineers

Lubricon

LUBRILOG

Lubriplate

Lucas Oil Products

Novvi

PetroChoice

Petron

Pro Oil

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Rymax Lubricants

Schaeffer Manufacturing

Valvoline

Whitmore

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by geography



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



