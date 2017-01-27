Global BioMEMS devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global BioMEMS devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global BioMEMS devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 26.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $26.6 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include developments in pharma and drug delivery by micro manufacturing, monitoring of critical blood levels enabled through new device, mems sensors used for biomedical device applications and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Product the market is categorized into injectable, implantable and other products. Injectables are further segmented into Micromodules and Microneedles. Implantable are further sub segmented into stents, gyroscopes, accelerometers, biochips, biosensors and drug delivery devices. Other Products are further segmented into inhalers, emerging mems devices, micro motors and catheters.

Based on Application the market is segmented into therapeutic, tissue engineering, diagnostic, home care devices, pharmaceutical & biological research, in vitro diagnostics and other applications.

As per End User the market is segmented into home diagnostics, hospitals, pharmaceutical research centers, agricultural industry, food and other end users.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 BioMEMS Devices Market, By Product

5 BioMEMS Devices Market, By Application

6 BioMEMS Devices Market, By End User

7 BioMEMS Devices Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

Companies Mentioned

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

TE Connectivity Ltd

Integrated Sensing Systems, Inc

Stmicroelectronics

Omron Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

Silicon Microstructures, Inc.

Micralyne Inc.

First Sensor AG

Knowles Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Capitalbio Corporation

Debiotech S.A.

Bluechiip Ltd

All Sensors Corporation

Analog Devices Inc

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pbzj59/global_biomems

