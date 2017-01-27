Benefit Cosmetics Works with Neuroscientist to Develop Brow Translator

LONDON, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NEW technology 'reads emotions' by analysing your brows.

Want to know if someone's feeling happy, angry, seductive or confident? Benefit Cosmetics says, "look to their brows." This assertion is backed by recent behavioural studies that suggest eyebrows may be the single most important facial feature for expressing our emotions. The #1 Brow Brand Worldwide* (based on estimated total global prestige brow product retail sales from July to September 2016) with over 2,100 BrowBars in 41 countries, Benefit Cosmetics collaborated with facial recognition expert and neuroscientist, Dr. Javid Sadr to create the BENEFIT BROW TRANSLATOR. It's a microsite that uses facial recognition analysis and machine learning to reveal what your brows are really saying about your innermost feelings.

When someone walks into the wearer's field of vision, the camera uses a translator algorithm developed by experts to process and calculate eyebrow expressions. Then it pops up the brow "emotional translation" as text in a speech bubble.

On January 18, 2017, Benefit takes this new technology to the next level by making an online version available on microsites in 21 languages. People around the world, will be able to capture or upload a photo to see what their brows are REALLY expressing. The site also makes it easy for users to download their results and share them on social media using the hashtag benefitbrows.

Mark your calendars! We predict everyone from poker players to unrequited lovers will want to try the BENEFIT BROW TRANSLATOR -it could become the sleeper tech story of the year.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BENEFIT BROW TRANSLATOR

The BENEFIT BROW TRANSLATOR microsite (http://www.benefitbrowtranslator.com) goes live on January 18, 2017, but prior to launch, Benefit will showcase this new technology via the BROW AR(Augmented Reality) TRANSLATOR - a wearable, self-contained holographic lens that analyses brows in real time.

1: Go to the Benefit Brow Translator (http://www.benefitbrowtranslator.com )

2: Take a photo or upload a photo

3: Facial recognition analysis gets to work decoding your brows

4: Benefit Brow Translator reveals the 'REAL' brow emotions

5: Share and tag benefitbrows

