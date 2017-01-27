

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Oil giant Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported a turnaround to profit in the fourth quarter on higher revenues, while the year-ago period's results were impacted by impairment charges.



However, both revenue and earnings per share for the latest quarter missed analysts' estimates. The company's shares are losing more than 2 percent in pre-market activity.



Chevron's fourth-quarter net income was $415 million or $0.22 per share, compared to net loss of $588 million or $0.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 23 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues and other income for the quarter rose 8 percent to $31.50 billion from $29.25 billion in the same quarter last year, but missed analysts' consensus estimate of $33.76 billion.



Sales and other operating revenues increased 8 percent to $30.14 billion from $28.01 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Total costs and other deductions for the quarter declined 1.5 percent from the year-ago period to $30.99 billion.



Chevron's worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.669 million barrels per day in the quarter, almost unchanged from 2.673 million barrels per day in the year-ago period.



The company noted that production increases from major capital projects and base business were offset by normal field declines, the impact of asset sales, production entitlement effects in several locations and the effects of civil unrest in Nigeria.



Chevron's upstream segment's earnings for the quarter were $930 million, compared to loss of $1.36 billion in the year-ago period on higher crude oil and natural gas realizations as well as lower depreciation, exploration and operating expenses.



The company's average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $40 in the quarter, up from $35 a year ago. The average sales price of natural gas was $1.98 per thousand cubic feet, compared with $1.54 in last year's quarter.



Meanwhile, Chevron's downstream earnings plunged 65 percent from the year-ago period to $357 million, reflecting lower margins on refined product sales and higher tax items.



Looking ahead, Chairman and CEO John Watson said, 'We are well positioned to improve earnings and be cash flow balanced in 2017 through continued tight spending and cost control and additional revenue from expected production growth. That confidence enabled us to increase the 2016 annual dividend payout for the 29th consecutive year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX