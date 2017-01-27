Users can now utilize all the major Indian e-wallets for Eros Now subscriptions

Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting edge digital over-the-top (OTT) platform, has entered into multiple significant partnerships in India with three major electronic payment platforms-Paytm, Mobikwik and Snapdeal-owned Freecharge-who are the forerunners in the online payment industry in India.

Paytm, one of India's largest electronic payment platform, has seen over five-fold rise in active users post demonetization at over 150 million users. Mobikwik, the Gurgaon-based company, has recorded a user base of 40 million with a growth of 40% in their daily app downloads and Freecharge, a Bangalore-based company, has been witnessing a steady growth of 15% in their monthly transactions with over 50 million users. Eros Now has tied up with these leading online payment platforms for easier and effortless transactions for its users.

Commenting on the associations, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, "With the recent demonetization move in India, the online payment industry has seen a surge and we see that as beneficial for our world class OTT platform Eros Now as more of our users now can use any of the leading Indian e-wallet service providers such Paytm, MobiKwik or Freecharge to subscribe to Eros Now's massive library of premium content and other unique features. I am excited about our exponential growth and confident we will continue to establish leadership position with first mover advantage

Eros Now offers the widest library of films, music, premium television and regional content for packages of Rs 49.00 and Rs 99.00 per month in India.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand Bollywood entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its 55 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, subtitles in English and Arabic, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. In 2015, 3 out of the top 4 box office films and 7 out of the top 15 box office films were from Eros. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170127005336/en/

Contacts:

Eros International Plc

Mark Carbeck, +44 207 258 9909

Chief Corporate and Strategy Officer

mark.carbeck@erosintl.com

or

Sloane & Company

Erica Bartsch, 212-446-1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com