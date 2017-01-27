

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Van Wisse, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, wanted for the murder of Laurie Stout in Austin, has been arrested.



FBI Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Field Office Christopher Combs announced that Van Wisse was arrested on Thursday in Laredo, Texas.



Since the December 2016 announcement of Robert Van Wisse as FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive, law enforcement officers participating in FBI San Antonio's Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force conducted extensive investigation and followed up on numerous leads in an effort to locate and apprehend him. On January 26, Van Wisse surrendered to law enforcement officers on the Task Force in Laredo, Texas.



