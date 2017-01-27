EQT Mid-market Credit SV S.A. Issues Interest Payments

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Mid-Market Credit SV S.A., reg. no. B 193.498, (the "Issuer") today reports that it will make interest payments (based on proceeds received from its investments less ongoing expenses) in the aggregate amount of EUR 2,822,616.59 to its Class A4 and Class B4 Noteholders.

In accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Prospectus, Noteholders registered as of January 23, 2017 (the "Record Date") will receive EUR 1,962,390.58 in respect of their Class A4 EUR Notes and EUR 860,226.01 in respect of their Class B4 EUR Notes on or around January 30, 2017.

This information is of the type which the Issuer is legally bound to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act (lagen om värdepappersmarknaden). The information was made public on January 27, 2017 at 15.30.

Luxembourg, January 27

EQT Mid-Market Credit SV S.A

For more information, please contact:

Kerstin Danasten, Press Officer

+46 8 506 55 334

www.eqtpartners.com

ABOUT THE ISSUER

EQT Mid-Market Credit SV S.A. is a Luxembourg incorporated securitization vehicle and has issued and listed

Class A4 Notes and Class B4 Notes pursuant to a prospectus dated 17 June 2015, as supplemented on 5 April

2016 on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) in Stockholm, Sweden.

For further information, please visit www.eqtpartners.com/eqtmmcsv

ABOUT EQT

EQT is a leading alternative investments firm with approximately EUR 31 billion in raised capital across 21 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 17 billion and approximately 100,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

For further information, please visit www.eqtpartners.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: