Hubbell Inc.: Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

SHELTON, CT. (Friday, January 27, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2017.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2015 revenues of $3.4 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact: Steve Beers

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475) 882-4000





