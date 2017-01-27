IVECO Stralis NP, the first natural gas truck for long-haul operations, elected "Project of the Year" at European Gas Awards of Excellence 2017





The European Gas Awards of Excellence 2017 have been assigned during the European Gas Conference, held in Vienna, Austria from 23 to 25 January 2017.

IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial, was in a short list of five companies in the "Project of the Year" session of the European Gas Awards of Excellence 2017, which recognizes the 'most exciting projects in the European gas market.'

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IVECO Stralis NP, the first natural gas truck for long-haul operations, has been voted "Project of the Year" at the European Gas Awards of Excellence 2017, during the European Gas Conference, the annual meeting for the European gas industry, held in Vienna, Austria (from 23 to 25 January 2017), which gathers more than 450 key representatives from regional governments and industry leaders and more than 80 gas producers, to address issues related to Europe's energy future.

Pierre Lahutte, IVECO Brand President, commented: "We are very proud that IVECO has been again rewarded for its commitment to sustainability. IVECO saw very early that the future of transport was in sustainable alternatives solutions. Our New Stralis NP, elected "Project of the year" at the European Gas Awards of Excellence 2017, is a revolutionary gas truck for sustainable transport: it builds on IVECO's extensive expertise to take a step into the future: it is the first true long-haul gas truck in the market that offers a real alternative to diesel vehicles and the most sustainable long-distance transport truck ever."

The second day of the European Gas Conference 2017 has been closed with the 6th annual European Gas Awards of Excellence 2017 which celebrate "the dedication, triumphs and excellence of companies and personalities pioneering innovation, inspiring others and achieving growth in the European Gas market." Within the category "Project of the Year" award, IVECO and other four shortlisted companies presented the latest developments on the newest and most exciting projects in the European gas market.

During the discussion panel "Making the difference in the European gas industry," IVECO presented its vision for sustainable heavy duty transport that led to the development of the Stralis NP (Natural Power), the first natural gas powered truck for long-distance haulage.

The brand was the first manufacturer in the world of commercial transport to understand the potential of natural gas, anticipating some of the recommendations of the European Commission published in the communication "A European Strategy for Low-Emission Mobility," which states that Liquefied natural gas for heavy duty vehicles is strategic for Europe, providing a solution to most of the issues we face today: local air quality, since NOx and PM emissions are extra-low, but also global warming - and finally noise.

IVECO created a market for natural gas powered transport vehicles, starting from refuse collection in 1996, followed by urban, then regional and inter-regional distribution, all the way to long-distance heavy-duty haulage with the launch in 2016 of the Stralis NP.

Karl-Martin Studener, IVECO Business Director Austria, Central & Eastern Europe, explained during the conference: "IVECO introduced in the market natural gas versions of trucks, vans and buses, and as a result today more than 16,000 IVECO gas powered vehicles are running on European roads. Our Natural Power technology is future-proof in that it provides a solution to polluting emissions with low Total Cost of Operation - and the added advantage of low noise levels, so important for urban missions. And even more, with the growing availability of bioCNG and bioLNG in Europe, all transporters are now able to provide a CO2-Neutral transport and to contribute to European energy independence."

The New Stralis NP competes on a plane level with its diesel equivalents on performance, while delivering the most sustainable performance, the higher comfort and the lower Total Cost of Ownership in the market. It delivers a best-in-class performance, with the same output of 400 hp and 1,700 Nm torque as its diesel equivalent, and generates 17% more power and 6% more torque than its best competitor.

The big-capacity fuel tanks take the range autonomy of the LNG-only version to the record level of 1,500 km. The engine, combined with the 12-speed automated gearbox, with eco roll function, lowers its fuel consumption by 5% compared to the previous model.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; IVECO for commercial vehicles; IVECO Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; IVECO Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; IVECO Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

