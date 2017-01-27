Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nasal Drug Delivery" conference to their offering.

How difficult is it to bring all these products to market? What makes nasal delivery systems more challenging than solid dosage forms? How safe is nasal drug delivery? Are there such things as safe excipients? How does all this fit within the regulatory environment in Europe and the USA?

This conference seeks to explore these and other questions within the field of nasal drug delivery while reviewing interesting new data and innovative technologies. Leading authorities in nasal drug delivery will cover relevant aspects of nasal physiology, anatomy, absorption of a variety of drugs, in various phases of drug development, and new drugs entering the market. In addition, the conference will discuss nasal delivery to the sinuses and interesting case histories.

Benefits of Attending:

Gain an update on the very latest scientific developments and technology advances in this field.

Hear from an unrivalled panel of expert speakers.

An excellent networking opportunity to build business relationships.

Agenda:

Programme Day one

Chairman's welcome and introduction

Nasal drugs to treat nasal disorders: a comprehensive review

Discussion

Nasal drug delivery challenges

Formulation, deposition and effect of nasal medications

Discussion

Nose to brain drug delivery of Oxytocin

Repurposing CNS drugs: opportunities and challenges via the nose

Discussion

Intranasal Insulin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease

Topical delivery in chronic Rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps

Discussion and close

Networking drinks reception for delegates and speakers

Programme Day Two

Review of day one

Review of nasal drug delivery devices

Applying FDA combination drug product guidance to nasal spray products

Discussion

From eDevices to cDevices connected health new paradigm

Development path for nasal spray products

Discussion

Case study: Opioid overdose Developments in intranasal Naloxone Speaker, (invited)

What are Chemisimilars and what's the problem?

Concluding remarks

Close of conference and refreshments

