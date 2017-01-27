The 2016 Annual Report of DSV will be published in the morning of February 10th 2017, followed by a conference call at 11 AM CET.



At the call Jens Bjørn Andersen, CEO, and Jens Lund, CFO, will present the Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



Date: February 10th 2017



Time: 11:00 AM CET



Telephone: DK +45 35 44 55 83



UK +44 (0) 203 194 0544



US +1 855 269 2604



No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



The conference presentation will be accessible via the DSV website investor.dsv.com or via Livehouse (http://dsv.eventcdn.net)



Contacts



Investor relations



Flemming Ole Nielsen, Investor Relations Director, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com



Ronni Funch Olsen, Investor Relations Officer, tel. +45 43 20 31 93, ronni.f.olsen@dsv.com



Media



Tina Hindsbo, Media Relations Manager, tel. +45 43 20 36 63, tina.hindsbo@dsv.com



Yours sincerely,



DSV A/S



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612437