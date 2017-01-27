AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information on Incident at Mibra Mine in Brazil

Amsterdam, 27 January 2017 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") wishes to provide information regarding a recent fire at the Mibra mine in Brazil on Thursday January 19th 2017.

The fire occurred in the Gravimetric concentration section in one of AMG's two tantalum production lines. AMG's other tantalum production line, as well as crushing and grinding circuits and magnetic separation equipment, remain fully operational. There were no injuries to any employees or contractors as a result of the fire.

An assessment is underway to determine the length of the production interruption. AMG is insured for both the damage sustained to the concentrator and losses incurred as a result of a production interruption to our business. The assessment to date has concluded that we do not expect any material financial impact to AMG as a result of the fire.

The fire does not impact AMG's Lithium project. Construction of AMG's new lithium concentration plant at the Mibra mine site is unaffected by the fire.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs and produces vacuum furnace equipment and systems used to produce and upgrade specialty metals and alloys for the transportation, automotive, infrastructure, and energy markets.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, United States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com (http://www.amg-nv.com/)).

