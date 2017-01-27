Dow Jones Crosses the Critical Psychological BarrierThe Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finally crossed the 20,000 mark on January 25, 2017, sending investors into a frenzy and giving further wings to the Trump rally. The DJIA closed at 20,068.51 on Wednesday after hovering around the 19,000 level since November.The current stock market rally began with the surprise election win of Donald Trump in November last year. Soon after the win, Trump made certain announcements that fueled investor and business optimism..

