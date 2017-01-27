Global Protein Labeling Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Protein Labeling Market by Labeling Method, Application, Product Type and Services and End Users - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022" report to their offering.

Global Protein Labeling Market Report, forecast that the global market is growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the 2014-2022. Reagents segment is estimated to dominate the global protein labeling market throughout the analysis period. Majority of the global protein labeling market share was captured by U.S. in 2015.



Protein labeling is an effective technique to study protein structure, function, and functioning of genes. The global protein labeling market has become prominent due to increase in expenditure on R&D, escalation in proteomics research, and rise in the healthcare expenses. Moreover, the launch of new technologies has boosted this market.



Protein labeling technique is a secondary research tool for proteomic analysis, and is used for research and diagnostic purposes in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries. Moreover, with the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, the need for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of such diseases is on the rise. Consequently, the demand for such techniques is anticipated to increase. Alternatively, lack of skilled professionals, limited applications of protein labeling products along with high costs of reagents, kits, and other protein labeling services are the key factors that could impede the market growth.



Amongst the labeling methods, the in vivo labeling segment dominates the market with more than half of the global protein labeling market in 2015. This is mainly attributed to ease of availability of products and reagents and the stability of this method. However, bioorthogonal labeling segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment. This is attributed to the fact that this method of proteins labeling can be carried out in living cells without hindering the biochemical functioning of the cell.



By product types, the reagents segment dominated the global protein labelling market. Reagents accounted for about 60% share in 2015 and are frequently used in different protein labeling procedures, from sample preparation to washing and incubation. As the objective of every research is different, the researcher cannot use conventional products for different methodologies. Thus, the growth in demand for customized protein labeling services segment have lead it to become the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Key findings of the Protein Labeling Market Study:



Nanoparticle labeling segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 17.4%, among in vitro labeling.

Fluorescence Microscopy segment will exhibit a CAGR of 16.1% in LAMEA region.

Research laboratories segment holds two-thirds of the share in the end-user protein labeling market.

Photoreactive labeling segment for in vivo protein labeling is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2016 to 2022.

Mexico was the smallest economy market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% through 2022.

Based on geography, North America generated the highest revenue in 2015, accounting for the majority of the share of global protein labeling market, due to various technological advancements, rise in R&D investments, and surge in demand for protein labeling products.



Furthermore, North America is estimated to continue to dominate the world market, owing to rise in technological innovations andsignificant rise in funding.



is estimated to continue to dominate the world market, owing to rise in technological innovations andsignificant rise in funding. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing segment, owing to the increased demands of emerging economies such as Japan and China and rise in healthcare expenditure.

The prominent market players profiled in the report include



General Electric Company

Kaneka Corporation

LI-COR, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG

Seracare Life Sciences, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

