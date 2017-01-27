Research and Markets - Global Field Service Management Software Market to Grow 11.30%, 2016-2020 with Astea International, ClickSoftware, IFS, Oracle, SAP & ServiceMax Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Field Service Management Software Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global field service management software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.30% during the period 2016-2020. FSM software enables the scheduling, allocating, and dispatching technicians for field work, and remotely locating, tracking, and managing the staff and processes.

Global Field Service Management Software Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The increasing adoption of mobile devices for professional purposes is a major trend in the global FSM software market. Enterprises are adopting FSM mobile apps to communicate with their field service staff on-site. These apps bridge the information gap between the service organization and its field service technicians. It is used the staff to diagnose issues, determine the information and equipment that are required, and deploy them on the client site.



According to the report, with the rise of cloud computing in the global FSM market, a large number of enterprises are opting to host their software solutions off-site. For these enterprises, switching to a cloud-based SaaS model eases the burden on IT departments and allows external service providers to provide support and maintenance to their users. Enterprises of all sizes are deploying SaaS-based solutions as it is economical, can be accessed from anywhere and provides all functionalities at the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).

Key vendors



Astea International

ClickSoftware

IFS

Oracle

SAP

ServiceMax



Other prominent vendors



Comarch

CORESYSTEMS

FieldAware

Infor

Key2Act

Microsoft

MSI Data

Praxedo

Retriever Communications

ServicePower

ServiceTrade

Trimble Navigation.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Key market insights



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by deployment models



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Buying criteria



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Five forces model



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z28bfb/global_field

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716