Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.96 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing disposable income, the rise in aging population creates new growth opportunities, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Product the market is categorized into grafton, bio oss, osteograf and other products.

Based on Type the market is categorized into allograft, xenograft and bone graft substitutes. Allografts are further sub segmented into demineralized allograft and other allograft. Bone Graft Substitutes is further sub segmented into synthetic bone graft, bone morphogenic proteins (bmp) and other bone graft substitutes.

As per application the market is segmented into dental, socket preservation, periodontal defect, regeneration, craniomaxilofacial, ridge augmentation, foot and ankle, implant bone regeneration, long bone, sinus lift, spinal fusion and other applications.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, By Product

5 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, By Type

6 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, By Application

7 Industrial Lubricants Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

Companies Mentioned

Nuvasive, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (Bacterin)

Wright Medical Group, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)

Medtronic PLC

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation,

DePuySynthes

Baxter International Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

AlloSource

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ggkhk3/global_bone

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716