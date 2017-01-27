Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced SEC Chief Operating Officer Jeffery Heslop will leave the agency in February.

Mr. Heslop joined the SEC in 2010 when he was named the SEC's first-ever COO. In the nearly seven years since joining the SEC, Mr. Heslop has led significant innovation in the agency's approach to human capital management, business process, internal controls, and technology infrastructure. Through his efforts, the agency has realized substantial operational cost reductions, increased efficiencies in staffing and operations, and strengthened the cooperation between various SEC offices and divisions.

In his role as COO, Mr. Heslop oversees the operations of the SEC's Office of Human Resources; Office of Acquisitions; Office of Information Technology; Office of Strategic Initiatives; Office of Financial Management; and Office of Support Operations, which includes the SEC's Office of Freedom of Information Act, Privacy, Records Management and Facility Operations.

During his time at the SEC, Mr. Heslop:

Led a team that significantly improved internal controls and compliance in financial management and information security, and eliminated persistent conditions of material weakness.

Developed and implemented a strategy to rehabilitate outdated technology infrastructure and organizational business process approaches to deliver dramatic improvements in customer satisfaction.

Championed the investment in, and oversaw the execution of, numerous business process redesign initiatives to move several SEC processes from manually-intensive, paper-based approaches to efficient, automated processes resulting in the realization of compelling cost reductions and enhanced employee productivity.

"As the SEC's first COO, Jeff helped the agency streamline operations and leverage resources to more effectively serve the investors and markets," said SEC Acting Chairman Michael Piwowar. "He has overseen significant improvements in technology and has helped ensure that our financial reporting controls and FOIA operations are top-notch."

"It has been a true honor to serve with the extraordinarily dedicated and self-sacrificing professionals who comprise the agency's staff," said SEC COO Jeffery Heslop. "In particular, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to the staff members from the offices under the Office of the Chief Operating Officer, who, through their collaborative effort, have played an instrumental role in an effort to modernize the agency's human capital, business process, and technological capabilities. Their contribution to the SEC's unwavering and deep commitment to protect America's investors has been simply remarkable, and I am deeply grateful to have had the privilege of leading them."

Before joining the SEC, Mr. Heslop worked at Capital One for 12 years, including in the role of Managing Vice President of Information Risk Management. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1998, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Mr. Heslop received his Bachelor of Arts from Davidson College and his MBA from the College of William and Mary.

Upon Mr. Heslop's departure, Kenneth Johnson, SEC Chief Financial Officer, will become the Acting Chief Operating Officer.