Along with multiple adjustable views, CAM-MV6 features a wide 180 degree view. Many rearview cameras on the market offer only a 90 to 120 degree view, meaning they can miss things that fall into their blind spots. This extended viewing angle was designed to offer the driver the ability to see around obstacles. Rather than dangerously inching forward or backward into traffic, the camera "peeks" around the object, keeping the driver and their vehicle positioned safely out of the way. When used as a reverse camera, CAM-MV6 is a useful tool for drivers who tow, the low angle view can be used to help guide a boat or trailer into a hitch.

Key Features:

Sensor type: â…"" CMOS

Min. Illumination (LUX): 0.1

Water/debris-proof rating: IP67

Viewing angle: 180 degrees

CAM-MV6 is available from authorized EchoMaster dealers worldwide at a suggested retail price of $199.99.

For more information, visit EchoMaster.com

EchoMaster has a strong history as a global leader in aftermarket vehicle safety camera, but CAM-MV6 is a veritable piece de resistance. With a wider viewing field, better visibility, and greater versatility, it is EchoMaster's most recent step forward in their constant quest for vehicle safety innovation.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/24/11G128233/Images/CAM-MV6_PR_Image_(2)-2487cc2875f79adebbc30f62af98ab73.jpg

Contacts:

Phyliss Robins

probins@aampglobal.com