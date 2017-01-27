In a record breaking year for solar around the globe, Scatec Solar took advantage of the market boom, by ramping up its power production and project pipeline. The financial results that it has posted for the fourth quarter of 2016 show that the company is in a healthy positive, and it growing nicely.

Jumping straight into the figures, Scatec posted revenues of NOK 363 million (US$43.6 million) for the quarter, which is both a yearly and a sequential growth, from NOK 267 million in Q4 2015 and NOK 281 million in Q3 2016. This revenue growth was a mainstay of the entire year, with overall yearly revenues of NOK 1,085 million (US$130.4 million) up from NOK 881 million (US$105.9 million) in 2015.

Incredibly, almost 60% of the quarterly revenue makes up the company's EBIT for the quarter, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...