This report assesses which vendors are leading in the network management and orchestration systems market for the telecoms industry, and provides profiles of the leaders and their challengers. Professional services account for the majority of network orchestration and management (NOM) spending in 2015 (61%), driven by significant system integration and custom development requirements.
THIS MARKET SHARE REPORT PROVIDES:
detailed market share data for the network management and orchestration systems market overall and split into:
three network management systems (NMS) sub-segments (mobile, business data services and residential broadband)
three NOM sub-segments (network orchestration, virtual infrastructure management and software-defined networking controllers)
a summary of key market developments in the market overall and each sub-segment
detailed profiles of 20 vendors in this market and summaries of other players.
Sub-Segment Coverage
NMS:
Mobile
Business data services
Residential broadband
NOM:
Network orchestration (NO)
Virtual infrastructure management (VIM)
SDN controllers
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
What was the overall size of the network management systems (NMS) market for the telecoms industry and what drove this spending among CSPs?
How did the spending vary across different sub-segments of the NMS market?
Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the NMS market?
Who are the major vendors and how do they rank in share of revenue in the network orchestration and management (NOM) market?
What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products, product-related services and professional services?
Companies Mentioned
ADTRAN
ADVA
Alcatel-Lucent
Amdocs
ARRIS Group
CENX
Ciena
Cisco Systems
Ericsson
Fujitsu
GENBAND
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Juniper
NEC/Netcracker
Nokia Networks
Oracle
Samsung
ZTE
